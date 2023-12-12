Huge sign appears near Humza Yousaf’s Dundee home demanding he sacks under-fire SNP health chief

A huge sign demanding Humza Yousaf sacks his beleaguered health secretary Michael Matheson has appeared at Myrekirk Retail Park in Dundee.

The ad board, organised by pro-union campaign group The Majority, bears the slogan “#SackMatheson”.

Locals first spotted it near to the Starbucks on the Kingsway West on Tuesday morning.

Humza Yousaf, who splits his time between the first minister’s official residence in Edinburgh and his family home in Dundee, is likely to pass the billboard as he travels to and from the capital.

A similar billboard was arranged in Glasgow.

Mr Matheson came under fire after running up an £11,000 data roaming bill on his parliament-issued iPad while on holiday in Morocco.

The SNP minister originally claimed he had been using the device for parliamentary work, but eventually admitted his sons had used the data while watching football abroad.

He insisted he had not told the truth initially in a bid to protect his family from scrutiny. He has since repaid the expense claim in full.

Mark Devlin, founder of The Majority, says the first minister’s failure to sack Mr Matheson shows he is a “political weakling”.

Mr Devlin told The Courier: “During a cost-of-living crisis we find out that Scotland’s health minister wanted the public to pay for an astonishing £11,000 in roaming charges he ran up while on holiday in Morocco in December

2022.

“Matheson lied to parliament that he did not know how the charges occurred. It was only after public outcry that Matheson threw his sons under the bus, claiming they were watching football matches on his government-issued iPad.

“Remember, this is a man who is already paid £118,000 a year by the public, plus £60,000 expenses. Yet he wants Scottish taxpayers to fund his entertainment?”