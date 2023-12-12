Huge sign appears near Humza Yousaf’s Dundee home demanding he sacks under-fire SNP health chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Huge sign appears near Humza Yousaf’s Dundee home demanding he sacks under-fire SNP health chief

Locals spotted the ad board with the slogan #SackMatheson near Starbucks on Kingsway West.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee sign humza yousaf michael matheson
The sign appeared on Tuesday morning. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A huge sign demanding Humza Yousaf sacks his beleaguered health secretary Michael Matheson has appeared at Myrekirk Retail Park in Dundee.

The ad board, organised by pro-union campaign group The Majority, bears the slogan “#SackMatheson”.

Locals first spotted it near to the Starbucks on the Kingsway West on Tuesday morning.

Humza Yousaf, who splits his time between the first minister’s official residence in Edinburgh and his family home in Dundee, is likely to pass the billboard as he travels to and from the capital.

A similar billboard was arranged in Glasgow.

Mr Matheson came under fire after running up an £11,000 data roaming bill on his parliament-issued iPad while on holiday in Morocco.

Mr Yousaf is likely to pass the sign as he travels between Dundee and Edinburgh. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The SNP minister originally claimed he had been using the device for parliamentary work, but eventually admitted his sons had used the data while watching football abroad.

He insisted he had not told the truth initially in a bid to protect his family from scrutiny. He has since repaid the expense claim in full.

Mark Devlin, founder of The Majority, says the first minister’s failure to sack Mr Matheson shows he is a “political weakling”.

Mr Devlin told The Courier: “During a cost-of-living crisis we find out that Scotland’s health minister wanted the public to pay for an astonishing £11,000 in roaming charges he ran up while on holiday in Morocco in December
2022.

“Matheson lied to parliament that he did not know how the charges occurred. It was only after public outcry that Matheson threw his sons under the bus, claiming they were watching football matches on his government-issued iPad.

“Remember, this is a man who is already paid £118,000 a year by the public, plus £60,000 expenses. Yet he wants Scottish taxpayers to fund his entertainment?”

