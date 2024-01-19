Fife boss of British Gas owner Centrica grilled over £4.5m pay in TV interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fife boss of British Gas owner Centrica grilled over £4.5m pay in TV interview

Chris O'Shea was quizzed about why he accepts the multi-million salary as so many British Gas customers struggle to heat their homes.

By Alasdair Clark
Chris O'Shea. Image: BBC
Chris O'Shea. Image: BBC

Chris O’Shea, the Fife-born boss of British Gas owner Centrica, has admitted he cannot justify his huge £4.5 million salary.

Mr O’Shea, who was born in Kirkcaldy and raised in Glenrothes, was grilled about his pay packet on BBC Breakfast.

His confirmed salary last year was £4.5 million, comprised of his base salary, a bonus and long term shares.

Appointed CEO of Centrica – the parent company of British Gas in 2020 – Mr O’Shea received a £1.3 million bonus in February 2023 after the company reported profits of £3.3 billion.

British Gas boss: I can’t justify £4.5m salary

Around 850,000 households in Scotland are said to be living in fuel poverty, while some 23% are classed as living in “extreme fuel poverty” – meaning they spend more than 20% of their income after housing costs on utility bills.

Quizzed by presenter Charlie Stayt about his pay while so many struggle to afford their electricity and gas bills, the CEO admitted it was unjustifiable.

Chris O’Shea on BBC Breakfast.
Chris O’Shea quizzed by Charlie Stayt, second from left. Image: BBC

“It’s a huge amount of money, I am incredibly fortunate,” he said.

“I don’t set my own pay, that’s set by our remuneration committee. That’s the first bonus I’ve taken in my time at Centrica, I’d given up bonuses because of hardships customers were facing.

Fife-born British Gas/Centrica boss Chris O'Shea with former Prime Minister Liz Truss
Centrica CEO Chris O’Shea with former prime minister Liz Truss.
Centrica - owner of British Gas - CEO Chris O'Shea, who is from Fife.
Chris O’Shea’s salary rocketed to £4.5m in 2023 – even as many struggle to pay their bills. Image: Centrica

“I thought it was right we put a lot of our profits into supporting customers. But you can’t justify a salary of that size.”

Pressed on why accepts the salary, Mr O’Shea told presenter Charlie Stayt: “The average wage in the UK is about £30,000.

“It’s not for me to set my own pay, but you’ve got to recognise that when you’ve got people that are struggling, when I look at my mum who is on the basic state pension, it’s just impossible to justify. So there is no point trying to do that.”

‘Impressively candid’

Mr O’Shea’s honesty about his salary was praised by some, who took to social media to thank him for being “impressively candid”.

One used said: “This is impressively candid, I doff my cap to him.”

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, a second person said how he spends the money is more important than his honesty.

He added: “The only way to justify taking home such significant sums if you use it, and the power it brings, to level the playing field.

“If it’s sunk into making even more money then the honesty is a smokescreen.”

Have your say

More from Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon deleted all Covid Whatsapp messages - and Jason Leitch called deletion 'a…
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf defends inviting controversial Turkish leader Erdogan to Scotland
2
The report warned Renfrewshire Council has failed to engage properly with the public over the expansion of secondary school provision (PA)
Council criticised over response to review of school size blunder
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – How Scotland's first space-port can inspire a generation
Jennifer McCann discusses Scottish Parliament appearance
Survivor of Angus serial rapist Logan Doig reveals she was kept in dark over…
Dundee SNP MSP Shona Robison
Dundee MSP Shona Robison slams 'intrusion' over three-day ski trip with daughter
9
Campaigners have secured a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.
Furious Eljamel victims slam Humza Yousaf after he fails to guarantee inquiry will start…
4
First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA
Humza Yousaf promises 'progress' on Eljamel inquiry in 2024
The poll predicts a disappointing set of results for Humza Yousaf and the SNP. Image: PA
Poll predicts SNP wipe out in Fife at General Election
13
Dundee University professor Professor Angela Daly. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee expert expresses concern over how easily 3D gun can be printed

Conversation