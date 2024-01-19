Dunning couple protest alcohol licence for masonic lodge in their garden

A masonic lodge in Dunning has been given a licence to sell booze – despite being situated in the neighbours’ garden.

Lodge St John 174 – a former church – sits in the grounds of a family home in the Perthshire village.

When Clare Monaghan and Glen Gardner bought the former manse at Dunning’s Townhead 27 years ago, it came with a condition that they allow “access for Lodge meetings once a month over six winter months”.

But Ms Monagahan says the couple have had to put up with abuse from visitors, as well as damage to flowerbeds and bushes.

And they now fear they’ll have to deal with drunken strangers tramping through their garden.

She and Mr Gardner objected to the Lodge St John 174 licence application.

And Ms Monaghan addressed the meeting of Perth and Kinross licensing board, where it was approved, this week.

She said: “The Lodge is located wholly and entirely in our garden.

“We have concerns about the safety and security of my property and my family if a full licence is granted.”

Asked if there had been any issues, Ms Monaghan mentioned damage to flowerbeds and bushes and added: “I personally have been subjected to abuse from tenants of the Lodge.”

She said the applicant Robert Crowe had been very responsible in his dealings with the couple, but they feared he might not always be in charge.

Mr Gardner added: “I do not think the premises are suitable for what’s effectively going to be a pub.”

No public drinking in Dunning masonic lodge

The board unanimously agreed to grant the licence after its depute clerk Colin Elliott explained it would come with restrictions.

He said: “It can only be meetings with alcohol. If they wanted to hold a function with the general public, they would have to apply for an occasional licence and be limited to 12 in a calendar year.”

And Mr Crowe assured the board and neighbours: “There will be no variants. It’s for lodge meetings only.

“All we want is a licence to run the lodge and to follow the rules and the law.”

He later added: “No one gets in unless they are members or wives of members. I spoke to Dr Gardner and Ms Monaghan and said I would make sure all our functions take place in the village hall.”

The masonic lodge has been at its current location for 102 years and has been in Dunning since 1780.

Meetings are held in the lodge twice a month from September to April.