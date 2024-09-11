Rosyth dockyard boost as Labour promises to finally dismantle old nuclear subs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rosyth dockyard boost as Labour promises to finally dismantle old nuclear subs

Newly appointed armed forces minister Luke Pollard said the Labour government were committed to the Fife yard's future.

By Alasdair Clark
One of the decommissioned subs in dry dock in Rosyth. Image: MoD
One of the decommissioned subs in dry dock in Rosyth. Image: MoD

Rosyth dockyard will be future-proofed with work dismantling decommissioned submarines and building the warships of the future, the UK’s new armed forces minister says.

The Labour minister pointed to the opportunities of the future at the yard, re-committing the new government to a continued Ministry of Defence presence and ongoing work for the dockyard’s management contractor Babcock.

The yard’s future has often become a political football since the independence referendum as the No campaign told Scots that tens of thousands of jobs could be lost if Scotland voted to leave the UK.

Hundreds of jobs have been lost in the last decade regardless, leading to accusations of broken promises by the SNP.

HMS Queen Elizabeth was assembled at the yard in Fife. Image: MoD

The continued MoD presence at the rise was finally secured in 2023 after years of uncertainty, with Mr Pollard re-stating this commitment despite a change in government.

Babcock International, the contractor who runs the dockyard, has also resolved a shipbuilding dispute with the government which saw it lose tens of millions delivering the Type 31 programme in Fife.

As well as this contract, Mr Pollard said there would be further work at the yard.

He told The Courier: “We’re committed to building the new Type 31 frigates, which are being built in Rosyth.

“There’s also opportunities for the submarine recycling work that is at a very nascent stage in Rosyth at the moment.”

‘There’s opportunities in Rosyth’

Around six decommissioned submarines are currently in dry dock in Rosyth, having arrived in 2007.

A parliamentary committee criticised the slow rate of progress in 2018, and the work is now expected to be complete by 2035.

Mr Pollard added: “There’s six old nuclear submarines that are stored in Rosyth. And as a responsible nuclear power we need to deal with those old nuclear submarines.

“There’s opportunities at Rosyth. I’m not expecting there to be any risk to those endeavors, what we have to do is make sure that when we have a sustainable shipbuilding program, we’re able to build ships at a reasonable cost with the right capabilities in the future.”

Local MP welcomes progress

He said a part of this would be ensuring future ship building projects integrated drone warfare and other developments.

Graeme Downie, the new MP for Dunfermline and Dollar, welcomed the refreshed assurance for the yard.

He said: “I welcome the moves already being made at Rosyth to begin the responsible and safe decommissioning of the nuclear submarines at Rosyth.

“Not only is the right thing to do, it also offers up the possibility of more highly skilled and well-paid jobs and skills being needed for years in to the future.

“I have already had initial discussions with the dockyard as well as the MoD ministers to ensure partners are working together to finally deal with this legacy and will continue to support those moves.”

Conversation