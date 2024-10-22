4 big challenges on ex-Stirling Council chief’s to-do list as SNP boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 big challenges on ex-Stirling Council chief’s to-do list as SNP boss

Carol Beattie, who was until recently chief executive of Stirling Council, will take the helm of the SNP at a challenging time for the party.

Interim SNP chief executive Carol Beattie. Image: Supplied
By Alasdair Clark

Former Stirling Council boss Carol Beattie has become interim chief executive of the SNP with a bulging in-tray.

Ms Beattie’s temporary appointment was announced over the weekend following the resignation of Dundee-born Murray Foote after just over a year in the role.

With an internal re-organisation under way, Mr Foote said he was not able to commit to leading those changes into the 2026 Holyrood election.

We take a look at some of the immediate challenges facing Carol Beattie as she takes the helm.

Party funding

The SNP has struggled to raise cash from supporters and donors in recent years, often going lengthy periods with no significant support at all.

This was evident in the crucial closing stages of the general election campaign. Unlike every other major political party the nationalists did not attract a single donation.

Elections cost money. With the Scottish Parliament elections fast approaching, Ms Beattie will have no choice but to focus on building up the party’s depleted war chest.

A slump in support

Ms Beattie – who stood down from Stirling Council in May – will arrive at SNP HQ fresh from a by-election defeat as the party’s candidate in Falkirk South.

She came second to Scottish Labour’s Claire Aitken.

The SNP’s share of first preference votes in the ward was down 10 points, while Scottish Labour moved from third place in 2022 and saw it’s share of the vote jump by eight points.

It should crystallise the scale of the challenge facing the SNP if Labour’s resurgence continues.

Seat wars

The risk of yellow on yellow attacks is likely to grow as jostling gets under way for constituency seats ahead of the Holyrood elections.

And the competition could be fierce after so many SNP MPs lost their jobs at the general election and could be eyeing a move to Holyrood at the expense of a sitting MSP.

This will be especially true in areas where Scottish Parliament hopefuls are less sure of their prospects and will be vying for a spot high on the regional list.

Candidates will also have to be vetted in the hope potentially embarrassing stories can be avoided.

Ms Beattie and the eventual full-time replacement for Mr Foote will be ultimately responsible for overseeing what could prove to be a complex selection process.

Operation Branchform

The long-running police probe into the SNP’s finances continues to rumble on with no apparent end in sight.

One of Carol Beattie’s predecessors, Peter Murrell, has been charged with embezzlement.

His wife, former first minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, was also arrested alongside party treasurer Colin Beattie were both arrested – though both were later released.

Party strategists are all too aware the case could develop at any minute and Carol Beattie may be tasked with navigating potentially risky waters.

Conversation