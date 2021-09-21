Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson makes Hampden vow to St Johnstone fans who missed out on historic cup double

By Scott Lorimer
September 21 2021, 2.36pm Updated: September 21 2021, 3.03pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson holds the League Cup after winning the trophy in an empty Hampden. He's hoping to do the same again with fans in attendance this time.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says his side is desperate for Perth supporters to experience a party atmosphere at Hampden after missing out on their heroics last season.

The Saints are just one game away from a return to the national stadium and travel to Dens Park on Wednesday evening in the quarter finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

Should the Perth side conquer their Tayside rivals, a semi-final would be their fifth visit to Hampden in three competitions.

Shaun Rooney head in the League Cup winning goal against Livingston in an empty Hampden.

With Saintees missing the League and Scottish Cup glories in person due to the Covid shutdown, Callum Davidson says his players’ main aim is for the fans to experience a special Hampden moment.

‘Our biggest goal’

Speaking to BBC Scotland, he said: “I think the boys are determined. What we’re focusing on is trying to get our supporters to Hampden, probably our biggest goal at the moment.

“They missed out last season. For us to get to Hampden again would be an unbelievable achievement. To get there for three cup competitions in a row.

“So, I think that’s our goal at the moment. That’s what we’re focusing on, can you get the fans back to Hampden and try to get to a semi-final?

“For me, that’s why you win trophies, for a [place] like Perth to win the double and not really manage to celebrate it properly, things like the bus tour, going to city hall and stuff like that, these are all special moments and we weren’t able to do that.

“Hopefully we can try to come through this tie on Wednesday night and try to get to the final again, or semi-final again.”

