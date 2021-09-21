Callum Davidson makes Hampden vow to St Johnstone fans who missed out on historic cup double

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says his side is desperate for Perth supporters to experience a party atmosphere at Hampden after missing out on their heroics last season.

The Saints are just one game away from a return to the national stadium and travel to Dens Park on Wednesday evening in the quarter finals of the Premier Sports Cup.

Should the Perth side conquer their Tayside rivals, a semi-final would be their fifth visit to Hampden in three competitions.

With Saintees missing the League and Scottish Cup glories in person due to the Covid shutdown, Callum Davidson says his players’ main aim is for the fans to experience a special Hampden moment.

‘Our biggest goal’

Speaking to BBC Scotland, he said: “I think the boys are determined. What we’re focusing on is trying to get our supporters to Hampden, probably our biggest goal at the moment.

“They missed out last season. For us to get to Hampden again would be an unbelievable achievement. To get there for three cup competitions in a row.

“So, I think that’s our goal at the moment. That’s what we’re focusing on, can you get the fans back to Hampden and try to get to a semi-final?

“For me, that’s why you win trophies, for a [place] like Perth to win the double and not really manage to celebrate it properly, things like the bus tour, going to city hall and stuff like that, these are all special moments and we weren’t able to do that.

“Hopefully we can try to come through this tie on Wednesday night and try to get to the final again, or semi-final again.”