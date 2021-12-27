Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus darts hero Alan Soutar soars to 54th in the world – but how far can Ally Pally exploits take him?

By Ewan Smith
December 27 2021, 5.15pm
Alan Soutar is having a dramatic PDC World Darts Championship
Angus darts ace Alan Soutar soared up to 54th in the PDC world rankings after his Alexandra Palace exploits last week.

Soutar has jetted back to London after spending Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on a 30-hour stint as a Dundee firefighter.

The Arbroath star will face Portuguese world number seven Jose de Sousa on Wednesday, aiming for a place in the last 16 of the PDC World Darts Championship.

After taking the scalps of Diogo Portela and Mensur Suljovic, Soots has risen 74 places in just ten months as a professional.

Alan Soutar saw off Mensur Suljovic in the last round

But what does his potential path to Ally Pally glory look like and where will he be when the 2021 rankings are confirmed on January 4th?

Courier Sport will be in London to track every step of Soutar’s PDC World Darts Championship journey and we’ve mapped out every step below:

What’s next for Alan Soutar?

Soutar will face Jose ‘The Special One’ de Sousa on Wednesday at around 12.45pm.

The game will be screened live on Sky Sports and de Sousa is favourite.

But should Soots upset the odds, he’ll face a Scotland-England clash.

That will be against the winner of world number 14 Nathan Aspinall and Callan Rydz.

The quarters put Soutar in the same path as world number two – and fellow Scot – Peter Wright, with the semi likely to be an all-Scotland shoot-out with Gary Anderson.

In the other half of the draw, world number one Gerwyn Price will be favourite to reach the final.

What prizes are at stake at Ally Pally?

Soutar is already guaranteed to walk away with £25,000.

A win over de Sousa will see that rise to £35,000.

A run to the quarter finals increases the prize to £50,000. Beaten semi-finalists claim £100,000 and runners-up earn £200,000.

The winner walks away with a cool £500,000 prize.

Alan Soutar secures top 64 spot as he eyes up best newcomer award

Soutar has a LONG way to go before he can dream of lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy next Monday.

But he is now odds-on to be named PDC best newcomer after a stunning debut season.

Soots has played darts for over 20 years, representing Scotland 50 times, including in their 2013 World Cup win.

But he only joined the PDC tour this year after qualifying through ‘Q School’.

After taking the scalps of the likes of Raymond van Barneveld and Peter Wright already this season, Soots is the current highest-earning newcomer.

If he loses on Wednesday, he can’t go any lower than 55th in the rankings.

Victory will move him in 51st place and he could yet rocket even higher.

A quarter-final spot will move him up to 46th. He will go 34th by reaching the semis and into the top 20 as a finalist.

Winning at Ally Pally could see Soutar ending the year 4th in the world.

But after securing his pro future until at least 2023, it has been a dream debut year for Soutar, no matter what comes next.

Alan Soutar Video Diary: Blanking Ally Pally boos as tartan outfit set for PDC World Darts Championship stage

 

 

 

