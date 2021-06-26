Montrose 1 Arbroath 1: Fans end 476 day wait to see football at Links Park as Angus rivals draw

Montrose welcomed fans back to Links Park for the first time in 476 days as they shared the spoils with Angus rivals Arbroath.

Stewart Petrie’s men hadn’t played in front of a home crowd since facing Stranraer on March 7th, 2020.

And while they couldn’t send their season-ticket holders home with a win in the pre-season friendly, they more than impressed.

Mark Whatley made his debut for Montrose against his old club after a seven-year spell at Gayfield as the most successful captain in Arbroath’s history.

Liam Henderson also made his first start for Arbroath after making the switch from League Two side Edinburgh City.

Gavin Swankie, who began his career at Red Lichties in 2000, started as he gears up for his 13th season with his hometown club.

But it was Montrose loanee Blair Lyons who impressed most in the first-half with his powerful running on the right side leading to an early goal.

Lyons raced onto an Andrew Steeves through ball. He then cut back for the unmarked Martin Rennie to stroke home from close range.

© SNS Group

At the other end, Scott Stewart cracked a 20 yard strike off the inside of the post as Arbroath failed to draw level on 47 minutes.

Aaron Lennox then produced a superb save to keep Montrose ahead, turning a point-blank Michael McKenna effort wide.

However, Arbroath squared the game up on 79 minutes as defender Ricky Little met a Nicky Low corner to lash a close range effort in off the bar.