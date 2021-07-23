Dunfermline fans told financial contribution as important as ever despite German takeover

Dunfermline’s Centenary Club Lifeline (CCL) have emphasised the need for supporters’ continued contributions despite this week’s takeover by DAFC Fußball GmbH.

The German consortium increased their shareholding in the Fife outfit to 75.1 per cent on Wednesday morning and, in doing so, ushered in an ambitious new era on the Halbeath Road.

However, the group have made no secret of their desire to focus on rebuilding the infrastructure of the club, from the purchase and construction of a new training ground to the relaunch of the Pars’ own youth academy.

There will be no lavish spending in the playing squad and Dunfermline will continue to live within their means.

As such, the financial support of the CCL — a paid fans’ membership scheme — will continue to be vital in boosting the coffers at East End Park and strengthening their Premiership push.

CCL has already contributed more than £1.5 million to Dunfermline’s working capital since 2013.

And, in a statement which also ‘heralded welcome investment’ from DAFC Fußball GmbH, CCL added: “This does not diminish the importance of the Centenary Club Lifeline, far from it.

“DAFC Fußball GmbH were attracted by our community spirit and the support from fans via the various supporter’s organisations.

“This exciting investment from DAFC Fußball GmbH will support key infrastructure in the football club, however, the club will continue to require the same support from our fans via the Centenary Club Lifeline membership.

“The board continues to stress that the Centenary Club Lifeline is a vital part of the club`s future. The money raised will continue to help the club to progress in the direction we all want to go – and that is getting back to playing Premiership football.”