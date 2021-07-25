Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Arbroath v Kelty Hearts: 3 things we learned as Angus side progress to last 16 and Fifers prepare for SPFL debut

By Ewan Smith
July 25 2021, 12.15pm
Arbroath beat Kelty Hearts in a five goal thriller at Gayfield
Arbroath and Kelty Hearts played out a thrilling five-goal encounter at Gayfield on Saturday as the Angus side progressed into the last 16 of the Premier Sports League Cup.

At one point Kelty were two goals up and cruising towards the knockout stage but they were pegged back by a rampant Arbroath side in the second period.

Arbroath are now in the hat for Sunday’s Premier Sports League Cup draw.

And with the new league campaign kicking off on Saturday, what did Courier Sport learn from this game?

Arbroath: Smells like team spirit

Arbroath’s cup run has shown their famous team spirit is alive and well.

At key points in their four group games, they have looked to be on the brink of defeat.

Firstly, at home to East Fife, keeper Calum Antell’s red card seemingly threw Arbroath’s plans into disarray.

However, with the game poised at 0-0, midfielder David Gold bravely put on the gloves and kept a clean sheet. 

Arbroath midfielder David Gold was forced to go in goals as Calum Antell was red carded against East Fife

Two late goals from Red Lichties sealed the win.

On Saturday, Arbroath could have capitulated after clinical finishing by Kallum Higginbotham and Joe Cardle put them two goals down inside 27 minutes.

However, roared on by an expectant crowd, the Gayfield side pulled a goal back through Luke Donnelly to make it 2-1 at the break.

In the second period, after a half-time dressing down from Dick Campbell, Arbroath were simply sensational and worthy winners.

The phrase ‘we showed character’ is much overused but it sums up Arbroath right now.

They have a happy camp that welcomes new signings to a WhatsApp group chat via a Karaoke initiation.

Clearly the team that sings together, plays together.

Arbroath midfielder Nicky Low can boss this year’s Championship

By his own admission, Nicky Low is a crowd-pleaser.

The former Dundee and Aberdeen star thrives on an atmosphere. He’s exactly the sort of player you need to roll up his sleeves for a battle.

Arbroath’s third consecutive season in the Championship promises to be the biggest challenge yet.

As the only part-time side, they will be favourites for the drop. You should write any Dick Campbell side off at your peril.

Low is the archetypal Campbell signing – a battler with a point to prove.

His outstanding passing ability and set-piece delivery will ensure he’s a real asset to Arbroath and a key player in the Championship.

Kelty Hearts will be a force to be reckoned with in League Two

Joe Cardle scored against Arbroath and will be a key player for Kelty Hearts this year

With a three-pronged attack of Kallum Higginbotham, Joe Cardle and Nathan Austin, Kelty fans are certain to see a flood of goals.

If they can sort out defensive lapses, then they will be the team to beat in League Two.

For spells, they more than matched Arbroath on Saturday.

Low said in a post-match interview he expects Kelty Hearts to be a Championship side at some point.

Their biggest opponent will be complacency.

If they believe the hype then teams such as a very well-drilled Forfar, an experienced Edinburgh City or a revamped Stirling Albion could put a spoke in their works.

Arbroath 3 Kelty Hearts 2: Nicky Low nets spot-kick winner as Arbroath book place in last 16 of Premier Sports League Cup

