VIDEO: Arbroath boss Dick Campbell backs teenager Harrison Clark to learn from costly Caley mistake

Dick Campbell has backed teenage midfielder Harrison Clark to learn from the mistake that led to Inverness winning at Gayfield.

Clark’s poor header set up up Shane Sutherland to race clear and chip over Derek Gaston to claim a 1-0 win for Caley.

Harrison apologised for his error after the game but Campbell insists it’s all part of the learning curve for the on-loan Livingston star.

“It was always going to be a mistake that would win the game,” said Campbell. “I told the players that before the game and again at half-time.

“Our young lad Harrison made a mistake with his pass back. That was the only way I could see Inverness scoring.

“Harrison has just apologised to all of the players. He didn’t need to apologise.

“He’s got to learn – don’t mess about in your own half of the park, just clear your lines.

Harrison Clark has shown early promise at Arbroath

“It fell for him awkwardly. He tried to pass it back but mishit it.

“He’s only 18, remember. Don’t think for a minute that he has got all of the answers.”

Clark netted a wonder goal in a recent friendly defeat to St Johnstone and has shown real potential since making his loan switch from Livingston.

He will learn from this effort but credit must go to Sutherland for his clinical finish, seen below on Arbroath FC TV.

It was Caley’s first win at Gayfield in nine years and manager Billy Dodds praised the Angus side.

“Arbroath have got an unbelievable home record and I can see why,” said the former Dundee and Dundee United star.

“If they are losing Dick Campbell will throw men on and really go for it.

“He reminds me of Jimmy Calderwood at Aberdeen team where they used to throw men on and put you under the cosh.

“But we really hung in there to show a gritty side and that’s something I want from my team.”