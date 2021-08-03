Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Brechin City chief Kevin Mackie: Our door will always be open for former chairman Ken Ferguson

By Ewan Smith
August 3 2021, 12.29pm Updated: August 3 2021, 12.33pm
Brechin City's Ken Ferguson was replaced by Kevin Mackie as the club's chairman
Kevin Mackie insists the door will always be open at Brechin City for former chairman Ken Ferguson.

Ferguson has been installed as City’s honorary vice-president with fellow former committee member Martin Smith becoming an honorary member.

The move was made after Ferguson ended a 14-year spell as chairman and 28 years on the Brechin committee at the Angus side’s EGM in May.

Smith has also left his role on the committee after devoting 40 years to Brechin.

And new chairman Mackie believes it is right to mark their loyalty to the club.

Ferguson came under fire towards the end of his spell as chairman as Brechin controversially avoided a pyramid play-off in 2020.

“Ken has taken a lot of very unfair personal stick,” said Mackie. “But he has been a great servant to Brechin over the years. He cares deeply about the club.

Kevin Mackie insists Ken Ferguson is welcome back at Brechin City at any point

“Ken was the main sponsor of our game against Keith on Saturday and he intends on coming to as many games as possible.

“He is always welcome at the club, as is Martin. They have both been incredibly devoted to Brechin over the years.

“The same goes for all previous committee members.

“The clear message to people is that Glebe Park is open. We want to play as big a part as we can in supporting the community.

“We want to enhance our links with football teams such as Brechin Vics and offer youngsters greater opportunities at Glebe.

Mackie keen to offer youngsters a Brechin City playing pathway

Kevin Mackie is hoping more homegrown talent like Marc Scott can join Brechin City

“We want to give them the chance to play on the park and meet the players.

“Our young St Johnstone loan star Max Kucheriavyi went along to the Brechin City Community Football Trust summer camp the other week.

“The youngsters shouted over to Max at the weekend. Those are the kind of links we want to build.

“Marc Scott has also joined us as a local Brechin boy. I hope many more homegrown players will join him in the future.”

Kevin Mackie’s Brechin City blueprint has put the smile back on the face of Angus club

