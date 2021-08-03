Brechin City chief Kevin Mackie: Our door will always be open for former chairman Ken Ferguson

Kevin Mackie insists the door will always be open at Brechin City for former chairman Ken Ferguson.

Ferguson has been installed as City’s honorary vice-president with fellow former committee member Martin Smith becoming an honorary member.

The move was made after Ferguson ended a 14-year spell as chairman and 28 years on the Brechin committee at the Angus side’s EGM in May.

Smith has also left his role on the committee after devoting 40 years to Brechin.

And new chairman Mackie believes it is right to mark their loyalty to the club.

Ferguson came under fire towards the end of his spell as chairman as Brechin controversially avoided a pyramid play-off in 2020.

“Ken has taken a lot of very unfair personal stick,” said Mackie. “But he has been a great servant to Brechin over the years. He cares deeply about the club.

“Ken was the main sponsor of our game against Keith on Saturday and he intends on coming to as many games as possible.

“He is always welcome at the club, as is Martin. They have both been incredibly devoted to Brechin over the years.

“The same goes for all previous committee members.

“The clear message to people is that Glebe Park is open. We want to play as big a part as we can in supporting the community.

“We want to enhance our links with football teams such as Brechin Vics and offer youngsters greater opportunities at Glebe.

Mackie keen to offer youngsters a Brechin City playing pathway

“We want to give them the chance to play on the park and meet the players.

“Our young St Johnstone loan star Max Kucheriavyi went along to the Brechin City Community Football Trust summer camp the other week.

“The youngsters shouted over to Max at the weekend. Those are the kind of links we want to build.

“Marc Scott has also joined us as a local Brechin boy. I hope many more homegrown players will join him in the future.”