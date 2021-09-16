Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football

Blaise Riley-Snow: Raith Rovers midfielder ‘looking good’ in bid to earn new contract

By Alan Temple
September 16 2021, 5.00pm
Progress: Riley-Snow
Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn insists Blaise Riley-Snow is on the right path to earning a new contract.

Riley-Snow, 22, joined the Rovers following a successful trial period in the summer, penning a short-term deal until January.

The very definition of an unknown quantity, the 6ft2ins Englishman arrived in Kirkcaldy following two-and-a-half years in the Spanish fifth tier with Universidad Alicante and Alicante City.

Since then, Riley-Snow has made seven appearances, scoring his first goal in a recent SPFL Trust Trophy triumph over Forfar.

He also turned in super showings against Premiership opposition in Livingston and Aberdeen.

 

Indeed, his only set-back to date was a red card against Ayr United, resulting in a suspension from which he returns this weekend against Morton.

“Blaise has absolutely done himself no harm,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“We took a chance on him, in the hope that he would continue to improve — and I think he has done that.

“He has played against some excellent sides — Livingston and Aberdeen in the Premier Sports Cup — and scored his first goal for the club.

“He has come on really well and is certainly in our thoughts with regards to doing something on the contract front.

“We aren’t quite at that point just yet — but he is here and all parties are happy with things. He’s looking good, that’s for sure.”

More to come

McGlynn initially lauded Riley Snow’s physicality and ability to break up play in the heart of midfield when he linked up with the Stark’s Park club.

However, as the player grows in familiarity and fitness, McGlynn is seeing signs of a more mobile, box-to-box operator emerge.

Such progress is particularly welcome given the dynamic presence of Dylan Tait will join Hibernian in January.

“I’m hoping there is still plenty more to come from Blaise,” continued McGlynn. “He wasn’t really up to match fitness when he came in, especially compared to the rest of the squad.

Set-back: Dismissal against Ayr

He’s worked hard, caught up in that regard and has been getting better with each passing game.

“He’s actually showing that he can get into dangerous areas in the final third.

“His strike against Aberdeen led to a goal [Dario Zanatta] and he found the net from the second phase of a set-play against Forfar.

“Blaise looks like he could be more of a box-to-box player rather than one who just sits. We allow our midfielders to rotate — they aren’t in one position for the whole game — and he can get forward.”

McGlynn added: “He’s a nice big lad as well; really appreciative of the opportunity he has here — and I think that shines through.”

