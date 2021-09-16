Blaise Riley-Snow: Raith Rovers midfielder ‘looking good’ in bid to earn new contract

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn insists Blaise Riley-Snow is on the right path to earning a new contract.

Riley-Snow, 22, joined the Rovers following a successful trial period in the summer, penning a short-term deal until January.

The very definition of an unknown quantity, the 6ft2ins Englishman arrived in Kirkcaldy following two-and-a-half years in the Spanish fifth tier with Universidad Alicante and Alicante City.

Since then, Riley-Snow has made seven appearances, scoring his first goal in a recent SPFL Trust Trophy triumph over Forfar.

He also turned in super showings against Premiership opposition in Livingston and Aberdeen.

Indeed, his only set-back to date was a red card against Ayr United, resulting in a suspension from which he returns this weekend against Morton.

“Blaise has absolutely done himself no harm,” McGlynn told Courier Sport.

“We took a chance on him, in the hope that he would continue to improve — and I think he has done that.

“He has played against some excellent sides — Livingston and Aberdeen in the Premier Sports Cup — and scored his first goal for the club.

“He has come on really well and is certainly in our thoughts with regards to doing something on the contract front.

“We aren’t quite at that point just yet — but he is here and all parties are happy with things. He’s looking good, that’s for sure.”

More to come

McGlynn initially lauded Riley Snow’s physicality and ability to break up play in the heart of midfield when he linked up with the Stark’s Park club.

However, as the player grows in familiarity and fitness, McGlynn is seeing signs of a more mobile, box-to-box operator emerge.

Such progress is particularly welcome given the dynamic presence of Dylan Tait will join Hibernian in January.

“I’m hoping there is still plenty more to come from Blaise,” continued McGlynn. “He wasn’t really up to match fitness when he came in, especially compared to the rest of the squad.

“He’s worked hard, caught up in that regard and has been getting better with each passing game.

“He’s actually showing that he can get into dangerous areas in the final third.

“His strike against Aberdeen led to a goal [Dario Zanatta] and he found the net from the second phase of a set-play against Forfar.

“Blaise looks like he could be more of a box-to-box player rather than one who just sits. We allow our midfielders to rotate — they aren’t in one position for the whole game — and he can get forward.”

McGlynn added: “He’s a nice big lad as well; really appreciative of the opportunity he has here — and I think that shines through.”