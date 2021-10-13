Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rab Douglas: James McPake and Stephen Glass both need a win but pressure is greater on Dundee boss

By Rab Douglas
October 13 2021, 8.00pm
Dundee manager James McPake is under more pressure than Stephen Glass.

It’s hard to say which manager is more in need of a win at Dens Park on Saturday – James McPake or Stephen Glass.

Both are in charge of teams struggling for form and results but, if I had to choose one, I’d probably go for James.

Aberdeen are a big club with big ambitions but the side at the bottom of the league is usually the one with more pressure.

The match has been put back to an evening kick-off to see if they can tap into the US viewing market.

That sort of thinking is to be welcomed.

But folk watching are unlikely to be served up a thriller.

A boring 1-0 win would suit both managers perfectly.

Mind you, if any game has 0-0 or 1-1 written all over it, it’s this one.

I see that Kevin McDonald has been training with Dundee.

Whether he ends up signing, or is even interested in a return to Dens, time will tell.

Yes, central midfield isn’t an area of the team that jumps out as needing strengthened.

And you can also point to the Graham Dorrans signing that became more of a problem than a solution.

But if James believes he’s better than what he’s already got, that’s all the reason he needs to offer Kevin a deal.

That’s a judgment call and the sort of decision a manager gets paid to make.

I can understand why some people have mixed emotions about Scotland’s World Cup hopes.

You can’t ignore the fact that we played poorly in the first half of both our matches in the recent double-header.

Nor can you ignore the issues we have up front (with the notable exception of Lyndon Dykes, who has done exactly what was required).

But so many other countries would swap positions with us right now.

You can’t exaggerate how important a winning mentality is. And how hard it is to create.

Scotland have got that and so much credit is due to Steve Clarke for it.

We’re strong favourites to make the play-offs.

Yes, we might need a bit of luck in the draw.

But you can get too far ahead of yourself.

I remember for the Euro play-off final, everybody thought we’d be facing Norway and Erling Haaland but they were knocked out by Serbia, which worked to our advantage.

It’s not a case of my glass being half-full rather than half-empty just now. It’s three-quarters full!

It’s another manager of the month award for the gaffer, and another thoroughly deserved one.

Thirty-six of them he says!

I get asked all the time about what makes Dick Campbell such a great boss and there’s a lot that goes into it.

But the biggest thing is probably the control he has of a dressing room of players.

The best way to put is – they love him but they’re still scared of him.

The hairdryer probably comes out less than when I first started playing for him at Forfar but he’ll still use it when he needs to.

Football means as much to him as it ever did and he’s turned Arbroath into a lot of people’s second team.

From my own point of view, he’s great at delegating and that’s part of his man-management skills.

There will be a lot of full-time football clubs thinking ‘if only’ we had someone like that in charge.

