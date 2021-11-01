Bobby Linn goes the extra mile to regain Arbroath place as Lichties legend salutes ‘best squad’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bobby Linn is ready to go the extra mile as he bids to regain his starting berth with Arbroath.

Now in his 10th campaign as a Gayfield star, Lichties legend Linn has found himself cast in the unfamiliar role of super-sub.

The 36-year-old has not started for Dick Campbell’s high-flyers since a 1-0 defeat against Inverness on the opening day of the Championship season.

Seven appearances from the bench have followed.

However, Linn has refused to pout or let his head drop. He is putting in the hard yards after matches and away from football.

And the classy winger proved that there was plenty of life left in the old dog on Saturday, scoring a wonder-goal in Arbroath’s 4-2 triumph over Dunfermline.

“I’m 36 years old and I’ve played consistently at this club for a decade,” said Linn. “This is the first season where I’ve not been a regular starter.

“I look at where we are in the league, with the team is doing really well, and know I can’t complain.

“But I have adapted. What I need to do is stay sharp, stay behind late and do the extra runs — make sure I am match fit and ready to go.

“After games and even away from football, I’m doing the extra work and keeping myself ticking over.

“When you aren’t in the team, you’ve got to do even more.

“Then, when you are called upon, be in the right frame of mind to make your mark.

“You can’t let emotions take over and take decisions personally. You knuckle down and play your part for the team.”

He added: “The celebrations after the goal showed the frustration I’ve had. But frustration in a good way, because we are flying!”

‘Now, we’re on the up’

As Linn explains, the battle for places at Arbroath has never been more fierce.

The likes of Joel Nouble, Michael McKenna, Luke Donnelly, Anton Dowds and Dale Hilson make up an impressive pool of forward-thinking options.

And they have fired the Lichties to third spot in the Championship, just four points off the summit.

These are heady times for Linn, a player who was on the books when Arbroath were scrapping for dear life in League 2.

Asked whether the current Lichties squad is the best he has ever played with, he said: “I would say so, yes.

“There’s a real togetherness and unity. That’s what the gaffer [Dick Campbell] has been building since he came here.

“There’s no fear. We’ve just gone to Inverness — league leaders at the time — and won 1-0, then beat Dunfermline.

“I’ve been here when we’ve been scudded 4-0 by Dunfermline!

“We’ve flipped it over and now we’re on the up.”