Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Bobby Linn goes the extra mile to regain Arbroath place as Lichties legend salutes ‘best squad’

By Alan Temple
November 1 2021, 5.00pm
Driven: Linn
Driven: Linn

Bobby Linn is ready to go the extra mile as he bids to regain his starting berth with Arbroath.

Now in his 10th campaign as a Gayfield star, Lichties legend Linn has found himself cast in the unfamiliar role of super-sub.

The 36-year-old has not started for Dick Campbell’s high-flyers since a 1-0 defeat against Inverness on the opening day of the Championship season.

Seven appearances from the bench have followed.

However, Linn has refused to pout or let his head drop. He is putting in the hard yards after matches and away from football.

And the classy winger proved that there was plenty of life left in the old dog on Saturday, scoring a wonder-goal in Arbroath’s 4-2 triumph over Dunfermline.

“I’m 36 years old and I’ve played consistently at this club for a decade,” said Linn. “This is the first season where I’ve not been a regular starter.

“I look at where we are in the league, with the team is doing really well, and know I can’t complain.

“But I have adapted. What I need to do is stay sharp, stay behind late and do the extra runs — make sure I am match fit and ready to go.

“After games and even away from football, I’m doing the extra work and keeping myself ticking over.

“When you aren’t in the team, you’ve got to do even more.

“Then, when you are called upon, be in the right frame of mind to make your mark.

Match-winner: Linn

“You can’t let emotions take over and take decisions personally. You knuckle down and play your part for the team.”

He added: “The celebrations after the goal showed the frustration I’ve had. But frustration in a good way, because we are flying!”

‘Now, we’re on the up’

As Linn explains, the battle for places at Arbroath has never been more fierce.

The likes of Joel Nouble, Michael McKenna, Luke Donnelly, Anton Dowds and Dale Hilson make up an impressive pool of forward-thinking options.

And they have fired the Lichties to third spot in the Championship, just four points off the summit.

These are heady times for Linn, a player who was on the books when Arbroath were scrapping for dear life in League 2.

Leader: Campbell

Asked whether the current Lichties squad is the best he has ever played with, he said: “I would say so, yes.

“There’s a real togetherness and unity. That’s what the gaffer [Dick Campbell] has been building since he came here.

“There’s no fear. We’ve just gone to Inverness — league leaders at the time — and won 1-0, then beat Dunfermline.

“I’ve been here when we’ve been scudded 4-0 by Dunfermline!

“We’ve flipped it over and now we’re on the up.”

VIDEO: How evergreen Arbroath star Bobby Linn pounds out 40k Fitbit steps a day to prolong football career

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]