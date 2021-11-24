Brechin City open gates to fans of ALL Scottish clubs with unique offer for TV cup clash with Darvel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Brechin City open gates to fans of ALL Scottish clubs with unique offer for TV cup clash with Darvel

By Scott Lorimer
November 24 2021, 5.00pm
Brechin will welcome the BBC TV cemeras to Glebe Park for the Scottish Cup clash with Darvel.
Brechin will welcome the BBC TV cemeras to Glebe Park for the Scottish Cup clash with Darvel.

Brechin City will be back in the national spotlight on Monday while hoping to secure a potentially-lucrative Scottish Cup tie – and are inviting fans of other clubs to join them.

City are preparing to host West of Scotland League Premier Division side Darvel at Glebe Park, with the third round Scottish Cup match being broadcast live by the BBC.

Unique offer

Both clubs will receive a fee of £3,500 from the national broadcaster and, with Brechin liable to split the gate fee, bosses hope to draw a bumper crowd with a unique offer to supporters of other football clubs.

Brechin chairman Kevin Mackie explained: “We’ve put on some incentives to get the fans there. We’ve subsidised the season ticket holders, they get in for nothing.

“We’re also inviting other fans who support teams to come out and they can get in for £5 per head. All they need to do is show their season ticket at the gate.”

Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie.

While the added TV income will be a boost to the Highland League club, Mackie is also excited by the prospect of a live game at Glebe Park.

“It’s the coverage the club will get across the world, with people watching. Brechin fans will be able to tune in no matter where they are,” he said.

“It will give us a bit of representation and great coverage, which money can’t buy,” he said.

“Hopefully, the added attraction with it being on the television will bring as many fans out as we’d hope for.”

Fourth round dream tie

Looking to the game itself, Mackie remains cautious about opponents Darvel.

Although the East Ayrshire outfit sit in a lesser league than the hosts, they are managed by former Dundee striker Sean Higgins and contain a number of former SPFL players, such as ex-Forfar midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick and ex-Brechin forward Ross Caldwell.

Mackie revealed that Brechin’s club advisor Craig Levein travelled to Darvel to see them beat Gretna 2008 4-0 at the weeked.

Brechin players celebrate after scoring against Clachnacuddin recently.
Brechin players celebrate after scoring against Clachnacuddin recently.

Should Brechin win on Saturday, it could set up a glamour tie in tie fourth round when the Premiership teams enter.

That is a prospect Brechin are relishing.

Mackie said: “I think it will be a really close game. Darvel’s ambition is to get out of the league they are in but they’ve got some experienced players and they won comfortably on Saturday.

“I think that’s everyone’s dream is to draw a big side [in the fourth round], particularly the non-league clubs.

“We can only dream of beating Darvel and take one game at a time.”

Monday’s game kicks off at 7.45pm and will be broadcast on BBC Scotland (Sky channel 115, Freeview channel 9).

Kevin Mackie’s Brechin City blueprint has put the smile back on the face of Angus club