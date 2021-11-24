Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar aim for Scottish Cup scalp as Loons captain Ross Meechan brands Arbroath derby ‘tie of the round’

By Scott Lorimer
November 24 2021, 5.15pm
Forfar captain believes his side are capable of winning the 'tie of the round' against Arbroath.
They may be heading to face Arbroath as underdogs, but Forfar captain Ross Meechan insists his team is capable of a Scottish Cup upset in the “tie of the round”.

The League Two side will make the short trip for the Angus derby in the third round of the historic cup to face a Red Lichties side just two points off the top of the Championship.

Two teams in form

The Loons are also in decent form having just lost once in their last nine games.

While defender Meechan is full of respect for Arbroath’s achievements so far, all that will be put to the side come 3pm on Saturday.

“The way they are playing in the Championship, they’re flying just now. Dick’s doing an absolutely great job,” he said.

“Credit to them as players, they’re part-time playing in a full-time league, two points off the top.

Dick Campbell celebrates with his team at full-time after beating Kilmarnock 1-0 at Rugby Park.
Arbroath are in top form, but so too are Forfar, and skipper Ross Meechan believes his side is capable of overturning the odds.

“I think it’s something a lot of part-time teams can look at in terms of what can be achieved.

“We’ve been playing well ourselves; we’ve only lost twice this season so we’ll go there with every confidence and we’ll look to get through to the next round for sure.”

Forfar bounced back from defeat to Kelty last weekend with a 3-0 win over Cowdenbeath, despite the absence of key men Stefan McCluskey, Craig Thomson and Jamie Ness.

Set up to be a classic match

On paper, two high-flying teams in different leagues always makes for an intriguing tie, but add in the derby element and the game has all the makings of a classic.

“It’s going to be a great tie. It might even be game of the round, with two teams in great form and as a derby it’s got everything going for it, not just as a player but for the fans as well,” Meechan said.

Forfar sit second in League Two, having lost just two games all season.

“Our fans have been looking forward to this one since the draw was made. They’ll be favourites with the bookies no doubt.

“We’re playing a team two leagues above us. We’ll be looking to take a scalp at the end of the day.

“Although we have belief in the squad we can go through, there is no pressure on us. We’ll just play our usual game and I have no doubt if we all dig in and play on the day we’ll get through to the draw.”

