Goalfest at Gayfield? The stats that suggest Arbroath v Raith Rovers could be a feast of football

By Scott Lorimer
December 3 2021, 5.45pm
Arbroath and Raith Rovers go head to head this weekend in what looks to be a thrilling game at Gayfield.
Arbroath host joint league leaders Raith Rovers in the Championship on Saturday.

The Gayfield clash is arguably the game of the day in Scotland’s second tier, with both sides in red-hot form.

Dick Campbell’s Lichties are unbeaten since October, propelling them up the table to within two points of the top. Incidentally, their last defeat was against Raith.

Raith and Arbroath played out an entertaining 2-2 draw last season – could we be in for more of the same on Saturday?

Rovers, meanwhile, are enjoying a run not seen in 29 years as they look to stake a claim for a Premiership place.

A win for either side could see one of them sit atop the table come Saturday evening, depending on results elsewhere.

This in itself sets up an intriguing tie, but when you look back, the history of the fixture suggests we are bound to see goals.

Head to head

Arbroath and Raith Rovers have faced off 93 times, with the first meeting in 1927 a 3-1 win for Raith at Gayfield.

Rovers come out on top with 42 wins, Arbroath have 33 and there have been 18 draws.

Remarkably, there have just been TWO 0-0 draws in the entire history of the fixture: in 2002 and 2009. Both of these games were played at Starks Park.

There has been a goal, or more, scored in every other game.

Goals for

This season, neither side has struggled to find the net.

With 26 goals each in 15 league games, they are joint second for goals scored in the league. Only Partick, with 29 goals, have scored more.

In the league, Arbroath have only failed to score twice this season (Inverness and Kilmarnock at home). Meanwhile, Raith have netted in all but one of their games (Inverness away).

The majority of the Lichties’ goals have come via talisman Michael McKenna, the Championship’s top scorer. The creative midfielder has netted 11 times in his 15 league appearances.

Raith’s goals have been shared throughout the team, with Dario Zanatta bagging six goals, followed by Aidan Connelly and Ethan Ross on four.

Dick Campbell’s men aren’t afraid to have a pop at goal either. They’ve attempted the most shots on goal (182) and the most shots on target (74) than any other team in the league.

Rovers on the other hand a little more economical with their shots with 141 attempts, 61 of those have been on target.

Goals against

One area in which a Gayfield goalfest could come a cropper is in the teams’ respective defences.

Arbroath have been fairly solid at home. With Thomas O’Brien and Ricky Little as centre backs, they have conceded just six times in their seven games at Gayfield.

But Raith have also enjoyed games on their travels. The vastly experienced Christoph Berra and central partner Liam Dick have proven a wall to get past, conceding just four times this season away from home.

Despite the defensive shutouts, this fixture at Gayfield has thrown up 11 goals in the last five meetings.

Let’s hope history will repeat itself on Saturday.