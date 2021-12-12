Christophe Berra is ‘like having John Robertson’ says John McGlynn as Raith Rovers boss draws comparison with Hearts legend

An error occurred. Please try again.

John McGlynn has likened the positional nous of Raith Rovers star Christophe Berra to Hearts legend John Robertson.

While ‘the Hammer of Hibs’ did his work in the opposition’s area, Berra was imperious in his own box as the Fifers defeated Kilmarnock 1-0.

But McGlynn reckons the exact same virtues of timing, instinct and experience are applicable.

Berra, 36, made a host of key blocks, was dominant in the air and shut down several moments of danger — particularly in the first period — and Rovers claimed a pivotal triumph.

“Christophe is the defensive equivalent of a striker just being in the right place at the right time,” lauded McGlynn.

“He is like having John Robertson but he is doing that in our own box; just always in the right position. That’s how you get clean sheets.

“Christophe blocks things, he heads things and his experience is invaluable to this team.

“Defensively, we are much better this season and that’s because of Christophe Berra. He helps Tom Lang and Kyle Benedictus and the full-backs.”

McGlynn added: “We’ve got three clean sheets in a row — 11 in total — and we can still do better. It’s something to build on.”

Lang Toun

While Berra claimed the official man of the match award, his centre-back partner Tom Lang picked up the sponsors’ prize.

The former Rangers youngster has been a revelation since taking advantage of an injury to Kyle Benedictus to usurp the club captain in the starting 11.

Against Killie, he was typically aggressive and committed — but also progressed possession and stepped out of defence with aplomb.

“It was great that Tom was recognised, too,” added McGlynn. “He has great determination, wins possession and is sharp.

“He actually went on a few runs with the ball which were a little heart-stopping!

“Nevertheless, he did very well. He has great desire and is a winner.

“You need those guys in your defence.”

Contentious

McGlynn, meanwhile, expressed sympathy for his opposite number Tommy Wright following the decisive penalty award.

Referee Willie Collum pointed to the spot after the ball kicked up awkwardly and struck the arm of Dylan McGowan.

Dario Zanatta did the honours from 12 yards.

However, McGlynn did move to clarify claims from Wright that even he admitted that it should not have been a penalty.

“The ball bounced up, hit his hand and Willie gave a penalty,” added McGlynn. “I hate that.

I hate a penalty kick decision — either for or against me — for that.

“I don’t like getting penalties that way and I said that to Tommy [Wright]. The handball rule now is a lottery.

“Their bench have jumped on that with the referee, saying ‘McGlynn said it wasn’t a penalty’.

“Technically, it is a penalty and Willie has to give it. I just want to clear that up.

“Yes, I don’t like getting penalties for that and it’s not a penalty in my mind — but technically he’s got to give it.”