Christophe Berra is ‘like having John Robertson’ says John McGlynn as Raith Rovers boss draws comparison with Hearts legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Christophe Berra is ‘like having John Robertson’ says John McGlynn as Raith Rovers boss draws comparison with Hearts legend

By Alan Temple
December 12 2021, 8.00am
Berra and Robbo
Berra and Robbo

John McGlynn has likened the positional nous of Raith Rovers star Christophe Berra to Hearts legend John Robertson.

While ‘the Hammer of Hibs’ did his work in the opposition’s area, Berra was imperious in his own box as the Fifers defeated Kilmarnock 1-0.

But McGlynn reckons the exact same virtues of timing, instinct and experience are applicable.

Berra, 36, made a host of key blocks, was dominant in the air and shut down several moments of danger — particularly in the first period — and Rovers claimed a pivotal triumph.

Berra, left, was outstanding throughout

“Christophe is the defensive equivalent of a striker just being in the right place at the right time,” lauded McGlynn.

“He is like having John Robertson but he is doing that in our own box; just always in the right position. That’s how you get clean sheets.

“Christophe blocks things, he heads things and his experience is invaluable to this team.

“Defensively, we are much better this season and that’s because of Christophe Berra. He helps Tom Lang and Kyle Benedictus and the full-backs.”

McGlynn added: “We’ve got three clean sheets in a row — 11 in total — and we can still do better. It’s something to build on.”

Lang Toun

While Berra claimed the official man of the match award, his centre-back partner Tom Lang picked up the sponsors’ prize.

Outstanding: Lang

The former Rangers youngster has been a revelation since taking advantage of an injury to Kyle Benedictus to usurp the club captain in the starting 11.

Against Killie, he was typically aggressive and committed — but also progressed possession and stepped out of defence with aplomb.

“It was great that Tom was recognised, too,” added McGlynn. “He has great determination, wins possession and is sharp.

“He actually went on a few runs with the ball which were a little heart-stopping!

“Nevertheless, he did very well. He has great desire and is a winner.

“You need those guys in your defence.”

Contentious

McGlynn, meanwhile, expressed sympathy for his opposite number Tommy Wright following the decisive penalty award.

Referee Willie Collum pointed to the spot after the ball kicked up awkwardly and struck the arm of Dylan McGowan.

Dario Zanatta did the honours from 12 yards.

Tommy Wright puts his point across

However, McGlynn did move to clarify claims from Wright that even he admitted that it should not have been a penalty.

“The ball bounced up, hit his hand and Willie gave a penalty,” added McGlynn. “I hate that.
I hate a penalty kick decision — either for or against me — for that.

“I don’t like getting penalties that way and I said that to Tommy [Wright]. The handball rule now is a lottery.

“Their bench have jumped on that with the referee, saying ‘McGlynn said it wasn’t a penalty’.

“Technically, it is a penalty and Willie has to give it. I just want to clear that up.

“Yes, I don’t like getting penalties for that and it’s not a penalty in my mind — but technically he’s got to give it.”

Raith Rovers 1-0 Kilmarnock: 15 UNBEATEN for John McGlynn’s men as Dario Zanatta penalty puts heat on Tommy Wright