Forfar boss Gary Irvine ‘really worried’ about injury to Dundee loanee Sam Fisher but provides positive update on other key players

Forfar Athletic boss Gary Irvine is sweating over the fitness of Jamie Ness and Sam Fisher after they were forced off during the weekend win over Stirling Albion.

The pair are still to be fully assessed but look set to miss, at least, the Loons’ next game at Edinburgh City on Friday night.

Former Rangers midfielder Ness only managed 28 minutes on Saturday, while Dundee loanee Fisher came off mid-way through the second half.

‘Gutted for him’

While it was a blow to lose both men, it was the latter of the two that was causing most concern for Gary Irvine.

Fisher, who is on his second loan spell at Station Park, is not long back from a serious injury but could face another period in the physio room.

“When you see Sam Fisher going down after making a good sliding tackle, maybe his studs got caught underneath him in the surface, that’s a worry for me,” Irvine said.

“I’m gutted for him. I thought he did well and stepped in at left back for me and put in a solid display.

“Whatever he was up against his opponent changed a couple of times but he dealt with that but I’m really worried and disappointed for him.”

On Ness, the prognosis may not be as serious but Irvine will have to wait and see how he is.

“The injuries are my disappointments from the game,” he said.

“My fingers are crossed that they’re not too bad. Nessy’s was more from the challenge.

“I think he’s tweaked his knee a wee touch so we’ll see how he is.”

Good news

There is some good news on some longer-term absentees Craig Thomson and Darren Whyte who may see a return to action quicker than though.

“Thommo is into his rehab now,” Irvine said.

“We’ve had him X-rayed and he’s dealing with an ankle injury.

“He just had another scan and we’re hopeful he’ll not be out as long as we thought.

“Darren Whyte been training very well, in full training.

“Last week was the first week where he was into contact. He caught us by surprise by the level of training.

“He’s been out for a long time but we’ll keep progressing in the right way but he shouldn’t be too far away.”