Forfar boss Gary Irvine ‘really worried’ about injury to Dundee loanee Sam Fisher but provides positive update on other key players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Forfar boss Gary Irvine ‘really worried’ about injury to Dundee loanee Sam Fisher but provides positive update on other key players

By Scott Lorimer
December 13 2021, 2.26pm
On loan Dundee defender Sam Fisher could face another period on the sidelines after picking up an injury in Forfar's win over Stirling Albion.
On loan Dundee defender Sam Fisher could face another period on the sidelines after picking up an injury in Forfar's win over Stirling Albion.

Forfar Athletic boss Gary Irvine is sweating over the fitness of Jamie Ness and Sam Fisher after they were forced off during the weekend win over Stirling Albion.

The pair are still to be fully assessed but look set to miss, at least, the Loons’ next game at Edinburgh City on Friday night.

Former Rangers midfielder Ness only managed 28 minutes on Saturday, while Dundee loanee Fisher came off mid-way through the second half.

‘Gutted for him’

While it was a blow to lose both men, it was the latter of the two that was causing most concern for Gary Irvine.

Fisher, who is on his second loan spell at Station Park, is not long back from a serious injury but could face another period in the physio room.

“When you see Sam Fisher going down after making a good sliding tackle, maybe his studs got caught underneath him in the surface, that’s a worry for me,” Irvine said.

Sam Fisher is back at Forfar for a second loan spell

“I’m gutted for him. I thought he did well and stepped in at left back for me and put in a solid display.

“Whatever he was up against his opponent changed a couple of times but he dealt with that but I’m really worried and disappointed for him.”

On Ness, the prognosis may not be as serious but Irvine will have to wait and see how he is.

“The injuries are my disappointments from the game,” he said.

“My fingers are crossed that they’re not too bad. Nessy’s was more from the challenge.

“I think he’s tweaked his knee a wee touch so we’ll see how he is.”

Good news

There is some good news on some longer-term absentees Craig Thomson and Darren Whyte who may see a return to action quicker than though.

“Thommo is into his rehab now,” Irvine said.

Craig Thomson could see a return to action quicker than first thought.
Craig Thomson could see a return to action quicker than first thought.

“We’ve had him X-rayed and he’s dealing with an ankle injury.

“He just had another scan and we’re hopeful he’ll not be out as long as we thought.

“Darren Whyte been training very well, in full training.

“Last week was the first week where he was into contact. He caught us by surprise by the level of training.

“He’s been out for a long time but we’ll keep progressing in the right way but he shouldn’t be too far away.”

More from The Courier