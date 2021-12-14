Frankie Musonda relishing promotion push after penning new Raith Rovers deal

An error occurred. Please try again.

Frankie Musonda has revealed he is relishing a promotion push with Raith Rovers after signing a new contract.

The former Luton Town defender penned a short-term deal back in the summer when he was recovering from a knee operation that kept him out at the end of last term.

But, with that deal due to expire next month, the 24-year-old has agreed an extension that keeps him at Stark’s Park until the end of the current campaign.

Now back to full fitness, he said: “I’m really happy to have extended my contract to the end of the season. It’s been great to be back playing again.

FRANKIE MUSONDA | Popular defender Frankie Musonda (@frankiemusonda) has extended his contract at the Rovers to the end of the season:https://t.co/LHGOM0uz6M#yourrovers #timetocomehome #backatstarks pic.twitter.com/kuXE1fAjtU — RRFC Official (@RaithRovers) December 14, 2021

“We’ve got a great team here and I’m pleased to still be a part of it.

“We’ve had a good first half of the season and I’m excited to be here for the remaining games.”

Rovers are undefeated in their last 15 matches and currently sit second in the Championship table, only one point behind leaders Inverness Caley Thistle.

The Kirkcaldy outfit reached the play-offs last year but, after being rivals Dunfermline, lost out in the semi-finals to Dundee, who went on to clinch promotion by defeating Kilmarnock.