Frankie Musonda relishing promotion push after penning new Raith Rovers deal

By Iain Collin
December 14 2021, 6.35pm Updated: December 14 2021, 6.53pm
Frankie Musonda has agreed a deal with Raith Rovers until the end of the season
Frankie Musonda has revealed he is relishing a promotion push with Raith Rovers after signing a new contract.

The former Luton Town defender penned a short-term deal back in the summer when he was recovering from a knee operation that kept him out at the end of last term.

But, with that deal due to expire next month, the 24-year-old has agreed an extension that keeps him at Stark’s Park until the end of the current campaign.

Now back to full fitness, he said: “I’m really happy to have extended my contract to the end of the season. It’s been great to be back playing again.

“We’ve got a great team here and I’m pleased to still be a part of it.

“We’ve had a good first half of the season and I’m excited to be here for the remaining games.”

Rovers are undefeated in their last 15 matches and currently sit second in the Championship table, only one point behind leaders Inverness Caley Thistle.

The Kirkcaldy outfit reached the play-offs last year but, after being rivals Dunfermline, lost out in the semi-finals to Dundee, who went on to clinch promotion by defeating Kilmarnock.

