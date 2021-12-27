Raith Rovers ‘poised’ to sign Rangers youngster on loan

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers hope to seal the signing of Rangers starlet Ben Williamson on loan.

Williamson, 20, has spent the first half of this season at Livingston but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

The combative midfielder has made just seven appearances for the Lions. He was dismissed on his last outing against Dundee United in October.

Football Scotland reports that Rangers will exercise their option to recall Williamson when the transfer window opens.

And Rovers are keen to bring Williamson to Stark’s Park for the second half of the campaign, seeing him as the perfect replacement for Hibernian-bound Dylan Tait.

A deal could even be done in time for the Scotland under-21 internationalist to face Dunfermline on January 2.

Williamson has already proved he can shine in the Championship.

He starred with Arbroath last term, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year Award.

Rovers, who suffered a second successive defeat against Ayr United on Boxing Day, have already secured a deal to add Sam Stanton to their ranks in January as they strengthen for a title push.