Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers ‘poised’ to sign Rangers youngster on loan

By Alan Temple
December 27 2021, 10.26am Updated: December 27 2021, 2.30pm
Williamson is a Scotland U21 cap
Williamson is a Scotland U21 cap

Raith Rovers hope to seal the signing of Rangers starlet Ben Williamson on loan.

Williamson, 20, has spent the first half of this season at Livingston but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by.

The combative midfielder has made just seven appearances for the Lions. He was dismissed on his last outing against Dundee United in October.

Football Scotland reports that Rangers will exercise their option to recall Williamson when the transfer window opens.

Williamson was a favourite at Arbroath

And Rovers are keen to bring Williamson to Stark’s Park for the second half of the campaign, seeing him as the perfect replacement for Hibernian-bound Dylan Tait.

A deal could even be done in time for the Scotland under-21 internationalist to face Dunfermline on January 2.

Williamson has already proved he can shine in the Championship.

He starred with Arbroath last term, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year Award.

Rovers, who suffered a second successive defeat against Ayr United on Boxing Day, have already secured a deal to add Sam Stanton to their ranks in January as they strengthen for a title push.

Frankie Musonda ‘jumping ship’ amid Raith Rovers’ title challenge? “No chance!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier