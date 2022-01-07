Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brechin City must win every game admits strike star Garry Wood

By Scott Lorimer
January 7 2022, 5.00pm
Brechin forward Garry Wood in action against Fraserburgh in the Highland League.
Brechin forward Garry Wood in action against Fraserburgh in the Highland League.

Garry Wood believes his Brechin City side need to win the remainder of their games if they are to regain their SPFL status.

City are looking to get their Highland League title bid back on track after a disastrous 5-3 home defeat to table-toppers Fraserburgh on Monday.

They will aim to do so with a trip to Formartine United, who sit just a place behind them, tomorrow.

Garry Wood scores to put Brechin 3-0 up against Fraserburgh, before The Broch fought back to win 5-3.
Garry Wood scores to put Brechin 3-0 up against Fraserburgh, before The Broch fought back to win 5-3.

Season not over yet

Despite being six points behind the league leaders, veteran striker Garry Wood knows there is still a long way to go.

He says they need to put the disappointment of Monday’s game behind them and focus on what’s ahead..

“It was a tough one to take,” he said. “We were pretty deflated after the game.

“But it’s not going to end the season there. We’re six points behind now but we’re well aware Fraserburgh still have a lot of tough games to play with the potential to drop points.

“We can only focus on ourselves and need to go and win every game for the rest of the season now and see where that takes us.”

First 90 minutes since August

There weren’t many positives to take from the result, but for Wood, a full run-out after his return from injury was welcome.

“It has been stop-start for myself,” he said.

“I think that was my first 90 minutes since August, so I was pleased to get that under my belt.

“But the result was equally disappointing.

“My goal doesn’t really count for anything so we just need to pick ourselves up and go again on Saturday.”

Garry Wood was happy to get on the scoresheet - but admits his goal counted for nothing.
Garry Wood was happy to get on the scoresheet – but admits his goal counted for nothing.

Next up, Wood faces his former side Formartine United, where he spent six seasons.

City have already got the better of the Aberdeenshire side twice this season and Wood is determined to make it three at the weekend.

“We just need to move on. It’s a massive game now on Saturday to get another three points on the board.

“We need to keep doing what we’ve been doing for the last few weeks.

“We’ve played against them twice already with two good wins. However, they’ll be up for it trying to make sure we get don’t make it three wins over them.”

Brechin boss Andy Kirk feels players thought ‘they’d already won’ before remarkable Fraserburgh comeback

