Brechin City must win every game admits strike star Garry Wood

Garry Wood believes his Brechin City side need to win the remainder of their games if they are to regain their SPFL status.

City are looking to get their Highland League title bid back on track after a disastrous 5-3 home defeat to table-toppers Fraserburgh on Monday.

They will aim to do so with a trip to Formartine United, who sit just a place behind them, tomorrow.

Season not over yet

Despite being six points behind the league leaders, veteran striker Garry Wood knows there is still a long way to go.

He says they need to put the disappointment of Monday’s game behind them and focus on what’s ahead..

“It was a tough one to take,” he said. “We were pretty deflated after the game.

“But it’s not going to end the season there. We’re six points behind now but we’re well aware Fraserburgh still have a lot of tough games to play with the potential to drop points.

“We can only focus on ourselves and need to go and win every game for the rest of the season now and see where that takes us.”

First 90 minutes since August

There weren’t many positives to take from the result, but for Wood, a full run-out after his return from injury was welcome.

“It has been stop-start for myself,” he said.

“I think that was my first 90 minutes since August, so I was pleased to get that under my belt.

“But the result was equally disappointing.

“My goal doesn’t really count for anything so we just need to pick ourselves up and go again on Saturday.”

Next up, Wood faces his former side Formartine United, where he spent six seasons.

City have already got the better of the Aberdeenshire side twice this season and Wood is determined to make it three at the weekend.

“We just need to move on. It’s a massive game now on Saturday to get another three points on the board.

“We need to keep doing what we’ve been doing for the last few weeks.

“We’ve played against them twice already with two good wins. However, they’ll be up for it trying to make sure we get don’t make it three wins over them.”