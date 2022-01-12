New boy Elijah Simpson reveals last-minute trial call which led to Montrose deal and words of support from Middlesborough and Bolton stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New boy Elijah Simpson reveals last-minute trial call which led to Montrose deal and words of support from Middlesborough and Bolton stars

By Scott Lorimer
January 12 2022, 4.30pm
New Montrose forward Elijah Simpson has opened up on his move to the Angus side.
Elijah Simpson has revealed a last-minute dash to Scotland was the first step on his journey to securing the biggest move of his career at Montrose.

Simpson was announced as a Gable Endie on New Year’s Day after impressing the club in training and bounce games.

Gaffer Stewart Petrie previously told Courier Sport the move was around three months in the making.

Quick dash to Scotland

But the initial offer of an trial happened overnight, with the forward dropping everything to get from London to Scotland on the next train.

“I had an agent who told me on the Friday night to come and play a friendly against Ayr United,” Eli explained.

Montrose new boy Elijah Simpson
“It was a bit short notice but I was off work so just thought I’d go. I didn’t expect much at all, just play and try my luck.

“I played and scored. I came along the following week to play against Dumbarton and I played well again.”

With a number of clubs north of the border to choose from, Simpson opted for Montrose after a couple more training sessions.

Leaving family behind

The 25-year-old has now upped sticks and is settling in to life north of the border, leaving his mum and siblings down in Camberwell, in the south east of London.

“I lived with mum, my two brothers and sister,” he said. “My dad passed away a few years ago.”

“At first my mum didn’t quite understand and my sister had to explain it to her. But she was really happy.

“She said that sometimes you have to come out of your comfort zone to succeed.”

Messages of support

Eli has also revealed messages of support from footballing friends down south.

Middlesborough and Bolton stars, who played alongside Simpson at Tooting, have messaged the new Montrose forward, wishing him well.

“I’m really close with, Isaiah Jones, he plays with Middlesbrough, and Dapo Afolayan, at Bolton,” he said. “I’ve got a few friends in the Conference Premier League too.

Isaiah Jones, who had a spell on loan at Queen of the South last season, is good friends with Simpson.
“We all used to play for Tooting & Mitcham. A lot of them became successful in football, so they’re really proud of me.

“I’m one of the last ones who actually got a pro contract. They send me messages about keeping my head down and staying focused.”

Enjoying life at Montrose

Simpson is full of praise for the club and his new teammates for making helping him settle in to life north of the border.

And he admits the friendly atmosphere at the club which helped sell the move to him.

“Everyone is really friendly,” he said. “The first time I came to the stadium, I was welcomed properly by every staff member I saw.

Elijah Simpson on his Montrose debut against East Fife.
“I didn’t feel one bit out of place when I got here. No one makes me feel awkward or anything.”

Signed on an initial deal until the summer, Simpson now hopes to kick on and make an impact for the side.

Having played his part in two games already, he’s focused on enjoying his game and elevating the club to the Championship.

“There is a lot of running in Scottish football, he said. “But I’m really enjoying it.

“My personal aim is to reach a certain number of goals by the time my contract ends and, most importantly, I want to help get Montrose promoted.

“That would be a very big achievement for me, and for the club as well.”

