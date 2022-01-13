Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath embark on life after Joel Nouble as Raith Rovers boss names his manager of the year

By Alan Temple
January 13 2022, 5.00pm Updated: January 13 2022, 5.57pm
Nouble
Nouble caused Rovers plenty of problems at Gayfield

John McGlynn is adamant Arbroath have always been more than a one man team as the Lichties embark on life after Joel Nouble.

The shock Championship leaders visit Raith Rovers on Saturday without Nouble, with their talismanic loan star having been recalled by parent club Livingston.

Rovers boss McGlynn is fulsome in his appreciation of the powerhouse forward, insisting there are few attackers that possess Nouble’s heady mix of pace, physicality and potency in the final third.

The Englishman notched five goals and four assists during his 23 outings for the Gayfield side, while his affable personality and willingness to engage with the local community made him a cult hero.

Yet, McGlynn has cautioned that, even without Nouble, Arbroath retain plenty of threats throughout their side.

Raith will move level on points with the Angus outfit with a victory.

“It’s incredibly difficult to replace Joel Nouble,” McGlynn told Courier Sport. “There aren’t many footballers going around like him.

“He absolutely bullied central defenders for the whole first half of the season.

“[Raith veteran] Christophe Berra, a top defender, said he was as difficult an opponent as he’s played against, with that physicality and intensity he brings to the game.

“So, because of that, it might be a slightly different challenge — but it will still be a very difficult game. We know we’ll have to be at our very best to give ourselves a chance.

Options

McKenna
‘Season of his life’: McKenna

“Arbroath have a lot of good players beyond what Nouble brought to the side.

“Michael McKenna is having the season of his life and they have some excellent players in midfield. Jack Hamilton is back, Luke Donnelly is an option and you seldom get change out of that back four.

“All you can do is compliment Arbroath on being different class. We need to be ready for that, while looking to cause them problems. If we want to continue to challenge at the very top, you need to win games like this.”

McGlynn added: “Arbroath have been magnificent all season. I saw Dick Campbell receiving manager of the month this week — but for me, he’s manager of the year already.

