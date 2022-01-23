Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin Thomson will go ‘to the top of the game’, says Kelty Hearts Scottish Cup hero Kallum Higginbotham

By Eric Nicolson
January 23 2022, 10.30pm
Kevin Thomson came up with the perfect game plan to beat St Johnstone, says Kallum Higginbotham.
Kevin Thomson came up with the perfect game plan to beat St Johnstone, says Kallum Higginbotham.

Kevin Thomson will go “to the top of the game”, according to Kelty Hearts Scottish Cup hero Kallum Higginbotham.

The experienced winger was the man with the cool head to find the net for an extra-time winner which knocked the holders out of this year’s competition.

And the former Dunfermline favourite paid tribute to his boss, who came up with the perfect strategy to claim a Premiership side’s scalp and put a famous result in the Fife club’s folklore.

“We worked on a game plan all week to frustrate them, sit deep and let their back line have the ball,” said Higginbotham.  “To try and pick them off on the counter-attack and that’s where the goal came from.

“To a man, we carried out the game plan to perfection. The longer the game went the more they went long.

“His (Thomson’s) training and his man-management is top notch. He’s one of the best I’ve worked under.

“I think he will go to the top in the game.

“He was able to get part-time players to buy into a game plan in two nights. We only worked on it on Tuesday and Thursday night and it was completely different to the way we play in League Two.

“That just shows as a squad the belief we have in the manager and the management team. I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“He has transformed us as a squad into a team that believes we can go out and win every game.”

All of the above would tend to suggest that the head coach of the runaway League Two leaders will soon be a man in demand.

“I don’t know,” said Higginbotham. “He is only just starting out. This is his first job.

“But he’s not shy in saying it – he wants to get to the top. He believes that he will get to the top.

“And, if working with him here is anything to go by, I believe that he will. Absolutely.”

It seemed to take an eternity for Higginbotham to pull the trigger after Alfredo Agyeman had dispossessed Tony Gallacher on the half-way line and he was picked out free in the box as Kelty sprung a rapid counter-attack.

But that was more by accident than design.

Bad first touch

“If I’m being honest, it was a bad first touch!” he admitted. “I wanted to take it out in front of me but it got stuck under my feet.

“I saw the defender coming across so I took it inside and managed to find the bottom corner.

“After that, I can’t quite remember what happened. I just went blank and was running everywhere.

“I wanted the game to finish because I couldn’t get my breath back.

“In the second part of extra-time, we created numerous chances and could have actually scored a couple more goals.”

Higginbotham added: “I’m absolutely delighted for the players, for the management team and for the club as a whole.

“It’s a fantastic achievement to put a Premiership team out of the cup.

“But we’ve not achieved anything yet. It’s into the next round (an away game against St Mirren) and we have a massive game on Tuesday (in the league at Elgin).

“Ultimately, our aim is to get promotion. A cup run would be amazing but our focus now has to turn to the league.”

