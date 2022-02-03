Staying power, fightbacks, goals aplenty & 90-minute performances: 4 stats that suggest Arbroath CAN win the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Staying power, fightbacks, goals aplenty & 90-minute performances: 4 stats that suggest Arbroath CAN win the Championship

By Scott Lorimer
February 3 2022, 5.00pm
Can Arbroath go all the way? We look at four stats which suggests they have what it takes.
It’s well-documented that Arbroath are the only part-time team in the Championship – and the side with the smallest squad.

Add in the fact they have the oldest side, with an average age of 29.1 years, and you could see why they might have been overlooked as serious title contenders.

But more than half way through the season they are sitting top of the table, a point ahead of the chasing pack.

It has been a dream season so far for Arbroath.
Their rivals are strengthening their squads as we head into the tail end of the season but the Lichties still look a commanding force.

We take a look at four stats that suggest Arbroath have what it takes to go all the way.

Table toppers

The Lichties have occupied top spot for longer than any other team this season.

For six weeks they’ve been in first place.

They dropped points against Inverness, missed a game due to postponement and even lost a rare game – but no team has managed to overtake them.

Earlier in the season, they hovered in third for four weeks before dropping to fifth. An unbeaten run from October to January then lifted the side up to where they are today.

On recent showings, they don’t look like they are for shifting anytime soon.

Goals throughout the team

The Lichties forwards have contributes 11 goals to the team this season. However, nine of those came from Joel Nouble and Anton Dowds, who have since departed.

New forward pairing of Jack Hamilton and Craig Wighton has shown early signs of a good partnership and will have to step up to the plate if they are to match that tally.

But they also have goals throughout the team.

Arbroath are the only side in the league whose 35 goals have come predominantly from midfield.

That may come as little surprise with the league’s top scorer Michael McKenna in the team, contributing 12 of their 17 middle-of-the-park goals.

Their defence has chipped in with six, with Tam O’Brien, Colin Hamilton and Liam Henderson all putting the ball in the net.

Playing to the end

Arbroath love a late goal.

So far they’ve scored 13 times in the last 15 minutes of matches. Hamilton are the closest team to them with nine goals in the final moments of games.

There definitely seems to be a trend of the Lichties catching teams out when they’re tiring – but also when they are not fully switched on after the break.

In addition to their late-game goals, seven have been scored in the final 15 minutes of the FIRST half, and another seven have been netted in the opening period of the second half.

Getting points no matter what

It hasn’t happened too often this season, but when Dick Campbell’s side fall behind they aren’t for lying down.

They have earned 12 points after going behind in games – the most of any team in the league.

The Lichties have only fallen behind nine times, but their fighting spirit has seen them come back to win three, while another three have been drawn.

Put simply, if they score first Arbroath don’t lose.

Kilmarnock are in a very similar position, which makes Friday’s the upcoming clash at Gayfield an intriguing encounter.

