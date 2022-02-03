Staying power, fightbacks, goals aplenty & 90-minute performances: 4 stats that suggest Arbroath CAN win the Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s well-documented that Arbroath are the only part-time team in the Championship – and the side with the smallest squad.

Add in the fact they have the oldest side, with an average age of 29.1 years, and you could see why they might have been overlooked as serious title contenders.

But more than half way through the season they are sitting top of the table, a point ahead of the chasing pack.

Their rivals are strengthening their squads as we head into the tail end of the season but the Lichties still look a commanding force.

We take a look at four stats that suggest Arbroath have what it takes to go all the way.

Table toppers

The Lichties have occupied top spot for longer than any other team this season.

For six weeks they’ve been in first place.

They dropped points against Inverness, missed a game due to postponement and even lost a rare game – but no team has managed to overtake them.

Earlier in the season, they hovered in third for four weeks before dropping to fifth. An unbeaten run from October to January then lifted the side up to where they are today.

On recent showings, they don’t look like they are for shifting anytime soon.

Goals throughout the team

The Lichties forwards have contributes 11 goals to the team this season. However, nine of those came from Joel Nouble and Anton Dowds, who have since departed.

New forward pairing of Jack Hamilton and Craig Wighton has shown early signs of a good partnership and will have to step up to the plate if they are to match that tally.

But they also have goals throughout the team.

Arbroath are the only side in the league whose 35 goals have come predominantly from midfield.

That may come as little surprise with the league’s top scorer Michael McKenna in the team, contributing 12 of their 17 middle-of-the-park goals.

Their defence has chipped in with six, with Tam O’Brien, Colin Hamilton and Liam Henderson all putting the ball in the net.

Playing to the end

Arbroath love a late goal.

So far they’ve scored 13 times in the last 15 minutes of matches. Hamilton are the closest team to them with nine goals in the final moments of games.

There definitely seems to be a trend of the Lichties catching teams out when they’re tiring – but also when they are not fully switched on after the break.

In addition to their late-game goals, seven have been scored in the final 15 minutes of the FIRST half, and another seven have been netted in the opening period of the second half.

Getting points no matter what

It hasn’t happened too often this season, but when Dick Campbell’s side fall behind they aren’t for lying down.

They have earned 12 points after going behind in games – the most of any team in the league.

The Lichties have only fallen behind nine times, but their fighting spirit has seen them come back to win three, while another three have been drawn.

Put simply, if they score first Arbroath don’t lose.

Kilmarnock are in a very similar position, which makes Friday’s the upcoming clash at Gayfield an intriguing encounter.