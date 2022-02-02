Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath v Kilmarnock: Where to watch table-topping Championship clash on TV and online

By Scott Lorimer
February 2 2022, 12.32pm
Arbroath will host Kilmarnock at Gayfield in front of the TV cameras
Arbroath host Kilmarnock on Friday in front the BBC TV cameras for a table-topping Championship clash.

The Lichties sit in first place just the one point ahead of Derek McInnes’ side going into the huge fixture.

Dick Campbell’s team return to league action after their weekend clash with Partick Thistle was called off due to Storm Malik.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell
Arbroath will look to extend their stay at the top of the table to seven weeks – however a much-changed Killie side could leapfrog the part-timers.

The home side’s forward line has changed too, since their last clash with Joel Nouble and Anton Dowds back with their parent clubs.

Jack Hamilton and Craig Wighton seem to have formed a strong partnership, while new boy Sam Ford is an interesting addition.

The sides have faced off twice already with the Lichties coming out on top in their last meeting with a deserved 1-0 win at Rugby Park.

Anton Dowds' late header was enough to separate the sides last time around.
The last meeting at Gayfield back in September was a tense 0-0 draw.

A large crowd is expected for the blockbuster clash, but if you can’t make it along in person here’s how you can watch the game.

What channel is the game on? And when does it start?

BBC Scotland will broadcast the game live from the Angus coast.

The Sportscene programme will start at 7.30pm before the kick off at 7.45pm.

Sky viewers can watch on channel 115. Virgin and Freeview subscribers can tune in on channel 108.

Is there a stream available?

If you can’t get to a TV, live coverage will also be available on the BBC Scotland Sport website.

There viewers will find a stream of the game as shown on the BBC Scotland channel.

Is there any other coverage?

If you can’t watch the game, BBC Radio Scotland medium wave will also broadcast live from the game with coverage and punditry.

Listeners can tune in by turning to frequency 810 MW.

