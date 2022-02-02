Arbroath v Kilmarnock: Where to watch table-topping Championship clash on TV and online

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath host Kilmarnock on Friday in front the BBC TV cameras for a table-topping Championship clash.

The Lichties sit in first place just the one point ahead of Derek McInnes’ side going into the huge fixture.

Dick Campbell’s team return to league action after their weekend clash with Partick Thistle was called off due to Storm Malik.

Arbroath will look to extend their stay at the top of the table to seven weeks – however a much-changed Killie side could leapfrog the part-timers.

The home side’s forward line has changed too, since their last clash with Joel Nouble and Anton Dowds back with their parent clubs.

Jack Hamilton and Craig Wighton seem to have formed a strong partnership, while new boy Sam Ford is an interesting addition.

The sides have faced off twice already with the Lichties coming out on top in their last meeting with a deserved 1-0 win at Rugby Park.

The last meeting at Gayfield back in September was a tense 0-0 draw.

A large crowd is expected for the blockbuster clash, but if you can’t make it along in person here’s how you can watch the game.

What channel is the game on? And when does it start?

BBC Scotland will broadcast the game live from the Angus coast.

The Sportscene programme will start at 7.30pm before the kick off at 7.45pm.

Sky viewers can watch on channel 115. Virgin and Freeview subscribers can tune in on channel 108.

Is there a stream available?

If you can’t get to a TV, live coverage will also be available on the BBC Scotland Sport website.

There viewers will find a stream of the game as shown on the BBC Scotland channel.

Is there any other coverage?

If you can’t watch the game, BBC Radio Scotland medium wave will also broadcast live from the game with coverage and punditry.

Listeners can tune in by turning to frequency 810 MW.