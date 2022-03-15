Raith Rovers release striker as Montrose loan deal is annulled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Keatings has been released by Raith Rovers following just nine months at the Kirkcaldy club ‘due to injury’.

As a consequence, his loan stint at Montrose has been annulled.

Keatings, 30, joined the Rovers on a two-year deal last summer, having agreed a pre-contract from Inverness in March 2021.

But he made just seven appearances for Raith and failed to ripple the net.

He was subsequently farmed out to Montrose in September.

A Stark’s Park statement at the time claimed: “James’ limited playing time has been as a result of his body not being strong enough to let him fully train as part of the team throughout the week.”

His spell at Links Park was initially extended in January and Keatings was expected to see out the campaign with Stewart Petrie’s charges.

However, his last appearance for the club came on January 8.

Overall, he found the net once in 10 outings for the Mighty Mo.

His loan deal with Montrose was ended and, following a brief period of consultation, his Rovers exit was agreed by mutual consent.

Keatings, who has turned out for Hearts, Hibernian and Hamilton, will be unable to represent another club until next season.