Home Sport Football

James Keatings breaks silence on Raith Rovers exit and addresses retirement rumours

By Alan Temple
March 17 2022, 12.10pm Updated: March 17 2022, 5.32pm
James Keatings made seven appearances for Rovers
James Keatings insists he has no immediate plans to hang up his boots after leaving Raith Rovers.

Keatings, 30, departed Stark’s Park this week following nine months at the club.

He made seven appearances for Rovers, failing to find the net, before being loaned out to Montrose in September.

A Raith statement at the time explained: “James’ limited playing time has been as a result of his body not being strong enough to let him fully train as part of the team throughout the week.”

He went on to score one goal in 10 games for the Links Park side before ‘niggles’ limited his first-team action. Keatings’ last outing was on January 8.

With both his loan deal at Montrose and his contract with Raith now annulled, it prompted some suggestions that injuries may force Keatings to consider retirement.

However, the former Hearts, Hibs and Dundee United ace says he is simply taking some time away from the game to regroup and work on projects away from the game — before weighing up his options next term.

Taking to Twitter, Keatings wrote: “Would like to thank everyone at Montrose for the opportunity this season and also looking after me a great club with top class people.

Keatings in action during his time at Dundee United

“Unfortunately I couldn’t give more due to a couple of niggles.

“After some chats with Raith we came to an agreement that it was best for me to leave the club, I would like to wish all the lads all the very best for the rest of the season.

“I am taking some much needed time away from football to spend with my family and to work on a new career I have started away from football.

“This isn’t retirement this is a break for me…I shall see what next season brings.”

