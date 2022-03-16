John McGlynn in selection limbo as illness ravages Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

John McGlynn in selection limbo as illness ravages Raith Rovers

By Alan Temple
March 16 2022, 5.00pm
Dilemma: McGlynn
Dilemma: McGlynn

Raith Rovers have been ravaged by illness ahead of their crunch Championship clash against Inverness.

A swathe of first-team stars were laid low by a nasty sickness bug prior to their victory over Queen of the South last weekend, with key men Reghan Tumilty, Liam Dick and Ethan Ross among the absentees.

While some players returned to training on Tuesday, boss John McGlynn admits that they were far from fully fit.

Others did not feel well enough to attend the session despite previous hopes that they would.

To compound matters, there have been further cases of the illness, which is not related to Covid.

And McGlynn — who emphasised that Raith are not in danger of being unable to field a team despite the issue — readily admits that he has little idea what his starting line-up on Saturday will actually look like.

Absentee: Dick

“Our situation with illnesses is ongoing,” he told Courier Sport. “We are still in a quandary in terms of who is going to be available and who will miss out.

“Although one or two came back on Tuesday, they are not guaranteed to be okay. We need to wait to see if there is any reaction. I’d be telling a pack of lies if I said they were 100 per cent fit.

“On top of that, we’ve actually lost more players.

“Looking towards Saturday, it’s incredibly difficult to pick a team and, certainly, to know what sort of team that might be.

“No-one has Covid, as we speak, but the bug is coughing, spluttering, sweating through the night and, in some cases, vomiting.”

‘Uncertainty’

With the players on a scheduled day off on Wednesday, McGlynn expects more light to be shed on his available options when the group — such as it is — reports for duty on Thursday.

Nevertheless, he is all-too aware how quickly things can change.

“With this illness, they can feel fine and then a few hours later they are really bad again,” he continued. “It’s so difficult to pre-empt, judge and plan.

“Last Friday, we had our team. You know your line-up, you do all your set-plays and prepare. Then on Friday night, we lost Reghan Tumilty and Liam Dick.

Ethan Ross was gone on Saturday morning.

“Those were three starters. So your whole team needs to change.

“We need to be realistic and ready in case the same thing happens this week.

“We do most of our work with regards to the weekend game on a Thursday and Friday, so things could still fall into place and we might be okay. But there’s uncertainty.”

Raith will leapfrog Inverness into the promotion playoff places with a victory, with both sides on a high after ending 11-game winless streaks in the league last weekend.

“That was a massive weight off our shoulders,” added McGlynn. “We didn’t over-celebrate because we know it’s only one win.

“But you could see what it meant to the players, because they’ve been feeling it. Now it’s about building on that.”

