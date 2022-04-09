Kyle Benedictus insists Raith Rovers can get teetering play-off push back on track against Morton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For Raith Rovers, the emotions could not have been much more contrasting.

From the euphoria of last Sunday’s cup final festivities to Fife derby despair in the space of just three days.

Yet, for all Wednesday’s defeat to Dunfermline stung badly, it did not deal a fatal blow to the Stark’s Park side’s campaign goals.

They have work to do but Partick Thistle remain within touching distance if John McGlynn’s depleted side can recover and go again for a final push in the remaining four games.

One of those is, of course, against Thistle, but a Morton team that has lost just twice in 14 league games is the first hurdle Rovers must clear.

Skipper Kyle Benedictus returned to the starting line-up against Dunfermline after completing his costly suspension in last Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy final victory over Queen of the South.

The highs and lows of football were there for all to see when Raith trudged disconsolately off the East End Park pitch with visions of Benedictus and Ross Matthews raising silverware above their head still so fresh in the memory.

But the defender is convinced the Kirkcaldy outfit can shrug off their midweek defeat to get their play-off push firmly back on track against Morton.

“People say the best way to get over a defeat is to go again,” said the 30-year-old.

“We’re still in there, we’re three points behind and we still have Partick to play.

“So we need to keep going and who knows what can happen?

“Anything can happen, so much can change. Look at the run we had at the start of the season and the dip we had.

“Partick have had a dip in form as well. Anyone can beat anyone and points are hard to come by.

“But we are still in there, we still believe fourth place is up for grabs, but first and foremost is Morton and we need to make sure we get three points.”

McGlynn admitted after the full-time whistle at East End Park that derby success would have been a ‘big ask’ following his players’ huge cup final efforts and a continuation of their bad luck on the injury front.

Benedictus, however, was frank in his assessment of a defeat that, for all Dunfermline’s dominance and eye-catching passing, came down to individual errors from midfielder Brad Spencer and goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.

He added: “We’re a lot of bodies down at the moment, it seems to be like that every week just now, but boys are trying their best.

“Dunfermline were better the other night but we caused our own downfall with the goals we lost.

“But we still have four games left and we’re still in there so we need to recover and get ready and go again Saturday.”