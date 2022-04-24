3 Arbroath talking points as Lichties look to pick themselves up from devastating Kilmarnock defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was all set up for a fairytale ending for Arbroath at Kilmarnock.

An early goal for the Lichties looked like it could be enough but they could not survive the late Killie onslaught.

In the end, it turned into stuff of nightmares, with the Ayrshire side lifting the trophy as Dick Campbell’s side were left to pick up the pieces of their shattered title dream.

A fairytale ending on our hallowed turf. BLAIR ALSTON 🔵 ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/1JjBauE1TQ — Kilmarnock FC are Champions 🏆 (@KilmarnockFC) April 22, 2022

Indeed, Killie were not shy in poking a bit of fun at their rivals, tweeting: “A fairytale ending on our hallowed turf.”

Courier Sport takes at three talking points after a heart-breaking defeat at Rugby Park.

Enthralling 45-minute display

Arbroath blew Kilmarnock away in the first half. After the Lichties took the lead on 10 minutes, through James Craigen, the home side looked shell-shocked.

They were bereft of ideas with Dick Campbell’s men happy to sit back and invite Killie forward.

And, much like their goal, the boys in maroon surged forward as soon as they got the ball back.

ICYMI, here's Arbroath's opener… ⚽️ Watch live ⤵️ — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) April 22, 2022

They were just inches away from going 2-0 up through Luke Donnelly. And no one in Rugby Park could say they weren’t worthy of that.

But the half ended 1-0 and it was roles reversed in the second 45.

Killie came out flying and if not for Derek Gaston, the Angus side would have been on the receiving end of a heavy score line.

At the other end, after looking so dangerous early on, Arbroath failed to register a shot in the second half, while Killie managed 18.

The side would have longed for a Joel Nouble-type player to drag the ball up the top end of the park to take pressure off the defence.

His ability to take the pressure off the defence with his hold up play has been sorely missed since his return to Livingston.

All is not lost, though. the play-offs beckon but the Lichties will be have to be at it for the full 90 minutes if they want any chance of promotion.

Can they bounce back?

It goes without saying, the Arbroath camp was absolutely gutted by the late defeat.

To have fought so hard all season, only to see your nearest rivals win it at the death then lift the trophy under their noses was galling.

Speaking to the Courier post-match, an ashen-faced Dick Campbell twice said: “We were 15 minutes away from history”.

He knew the chance of glory was there. Within minutes it was gone.

They CAN still have that glory though, albeit after four further games in the play-offs.

One positive is that they don’t head straight into those crucial ties off the back of this defeat.

A resounding win next week at home to Morton will be just what the doctor ordered before an 11-day break.

The Lichties have defied the odds all season, can they go that little bit further?

Season to be proud of

Friday night’s defeat will feel like a low point. But that should not mask the extraordinary season Arbroath have had.

The bookies had them as one of the favourites for the drop.

Dick Campbell’s aim was simply to secure their league status at the start of the season.

But what he and his side have achieved is nothing short of remarkable.

Week after week, they continued to defy the odds.

They secured their Championship status, they earned a play-off spot, they finished second.

And they pushed the side with the highest budget in the league right to the very end.

The defeat to Kilmarnock should not define Arbroath’s season.

Should they fail to gain promotion through the play-offs, that too should not be a blot on their campaign.

Next week’s fixture at home to Morton might not have any importance to it, but fans should still turn out in their numbers to acknowledge the effort shown by these players before they hope to do it all again.