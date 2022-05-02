Arbroath talisman Michael McKenna thanks Joel Nouble after PFA Player of the Year win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Arbroath talisman Michael McKenna thanks Joel Nouble after PFA Player of the Year win

By Scott Lorimer
May 2 2022, 4.19pm Updated: May 2 2022, 5.42pm
Michael McKenna has thanked Joel Nouble for his role in helping him land PFA Championship Player of the Year.
Arbroath star Michael McKenna has thanked former loanee Joel Nouble after receiving his PFA Championship Player of the Year Award.

The Lichties talisman picked up the gong at the PFA awards dinner in Glasgow on Sunday night ahead of teammate Tam O’Brien, Scott Tiffoney of Partick and Killie’s Kyle Lafferty.

McKenna finished the league season as top scorer with 15 goals, an incredible feat for a part-time player let alone a midfielder.

In addition to that, he assisted 10 Lichties goals.

“I never expected this day to come, especially in the Championship,” he said after collecting his award.

“I’ve played in the lower leagues most of my life, and junior football. To be at the age of 31 and winning this is a great achievement for myself.”

Nouble impact

McKenna believes his personal success is partly down to Nouble, who was with the side on loan from Livingston until January.

The big Englishman scored five and provided four assists in his time at Gayfield, as well as causing havoc against numerous defences.

Three of the goals he set up were netted by McKenna.

“It has been a great season personally and as a team,” he said.

“The squad we have built up, the manager is different class.

“We’ve been really helped by the loan market this year.

“Big Joel Nouble especially, he helped my game.

“At the start of the season I got a lot of goals because of him and his game.

“I’m thankful for that – it gave me confidence to go into the second half of the season.”

Praise for Dick Campbell

McKenna also praised boss Dick Campbell’s management style for helping drive him forward.

The veteran boss brought the player to the Angus side in January 2018 and remains in contract until 2024 after penning an extension in December.

“His management style gets the best out of me as a player,” McKenna said.

“He doesn’t compliment me too much.

Dick Campbell celebrates his side's 5-1 win over Queen of the South.
Dick Campbell celebrates his side’s 5-1 win over Queen of the South.

“He makes you feel like you need to do a bit more which suits the type of person I am.”

McKenna now looks to cap off a memorable season by helping guide the Lichties to the Premiership via the play-offs.

The part-timers will rest up until Tuesday May 10 when they face either Inverness of Partick.

McKenna is full of confidence after the heartbreak of narrowly missing out on the Championship title.

“We haven’t limped into the play-offs, we deserve to be there,” he added.

“We go into the play-offs as one of the best teams in the league.

“Nobody will want to play us, but I think we can do it.”

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell SNUBBED as Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou named PFA Manager of the Year

