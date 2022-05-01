Arbroath boss Dick Campbell SNUBBED as Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou named PFA Manager of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell SNUBBED as Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou named PFA Manager of the Year

By Scott Lorimer
May 1 2022, 11.13pm Updated: May 1 2022, 11.18pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has missed out on PFA Manager of the Year with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou picking up the award.

The Lichties’ boss has had an incredible season guiding his part-time side to a second place finish in the Championship.

Campbell’s side go in to the Premiership play-offs with the fewest defeats (five) and scored more goals (54) than any other side in the division.

They also had the most clean sheets, alongside Partick Thistle, with 18 shutouts in 36 games.

Ange Postecoglou has been named PFA manager of the Year

The legendary gaffer led the only part-time club in Scotland’s second-tier to the runner’s up spot, pushing Kilmarnock to the penultimate day of the season in the title race.

Instead, it was the Hoops Australian boss who scooped the gong.

Postecoglou took the reins at Celtic at the start of the season, winning the Premier Sports Cup in December, and is on course to win the Premiership.

Despite missing out on the prize, there is still cause for celebration at the Angus club, with midfielder Michael McKenna winning Championship Player of the Year.

Campbell could still be recognised as Manager of the Year in the Scottish Football Writers’ Awards which take place next weekend.

Campbell’s Abroath journey

Campbell took over the Angus club in March 2016 when they were in the depths of League Two.

He maintained the club’s league status that season and won the division the following year.

After two years in League One, the 68-year-old then won it and promotion to the Championship in 2018, where they remain today.

And six years Campbell could still see his side promoted to the Premiership via the play-offs this season.

In his time at Gayfield, he has won NINE manager of the month awards, two of which came this season.

Billy Brown, Chairman of the Managers and Coaches Association, said: “I congratulate all four managers on being nominated. They are all extremely worthy candidates to be named Manager of the Year.

“Dick’s achievement in taking Arbroath into the Premiership playoffs with a part-time squad is remarkable.”

