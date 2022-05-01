Arbroath boss Dick Campbell SNUBBED as Celtic’s Ange Postecoglou named PFA Manager of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has missed out on PFA Manager of the Year with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou picking up the award.

The Lichties’ boss has had an incredible season guiding his part-time side to a second place finish in the Championship.

Campbell’s side go in to the Premiership play-offs with the fewest defeats (five) and scored more goals (54) than any other side in the division.

They also had the most clean sheets, alongside Partick Thistle, with 18 shutouts in 36 games.

The legendary gaffer led the only part-time club in Scotland’s second-tier to the runner’s up spot, pushing Kilmarnock to the penultimate day of the season in the title race.

Instead, it was the Hoops Australian boss who scooped the gong.

Postecoglou took the reins at Celtic at the start of the season, winning the Premier Sports Cup in December, and is on course to win the Premiership.

Despite missing out on the prize, there is still cause for celebration at the Angus club, with midfielder Michael McKenna winning Championship Player of the Year.

Campbell could still be recognised as Manager of the Year in the Scottish Football Writers’ Awards which take place next weekend.

Campbell’s Abroath journey

Campbell took over the Angus club in March 2016 when they were in the depths of League Two.

He maintained the club’s league status that season and won the division the following year.

After two years in League One, the 68-year-old then won it and promotion to the Championship in 2018, where they remain today.

And six years Campbell could still see his side promoted to the Premiership via the play-offs this season.

In his time at Gayfield, he has won NINE manager of the month awards, two of which came this season.

Billy Brown, Chairman of the Managers and Coaches Association, said: “I congratulate all four managers on being nominated. They are all extremely worthy candidates to be named Manager of the Year.

“Dick’s achievement in taking Arbroath into the Premiership playoffs with a part-time squad is remarkable.”