Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz pens one-year extension as ‘Invincible’ side target SWPL 2 title

Montrose Women’s boss Craig Feroz has put pen to paper on a new deal after guiding the side to SWPL 2.

The 44-year-old initially took charge of the team in 2020 but his debut season was put on hold due to Covid.

In his first full campaign in charge, the former Arbroath and Brechin forward oversaw his side win the SWF Championship north, ending the season invincible.

The side won all-but-one of their 21 league games, scoring an incredible 144 goals along the way.

Speaking previously to Courier Sport, Feroz was targeting back-to-back titles with the Gable Endies.

New deal for Feroz

His contract was due to come to an end at the end of the month, but the club have secured his services for another year.

“I am delighted to get a deal finalised to keep me at the club for another year,” he said after signing his new deal.

“It’s been a two-year process to get the club to where we are in terms of league status, reputation and professionalism and I think it was important to keep an element of stability for pushing forward into unfamiliar territory.

“The club and the prospects for the future excite me.

“I look forward to maintaining and building on the professional ethos we have, creating an excellent environment where the players we have, and players I hope to bring in, can flourish and be supported to be the best they can be, whilst also enjoying what they do.

“Hopefully in turn this will go a long way to reaching our goal of reaching the SWPL1 and enhancing the women’s game in general.”

Feroz ‘overseen massive restructure’

Montrose FC Women Michael Smith added: “Craig has overseen a massive restructure of every aspect of the women’s team since he arrived back in March 2020.

“His first season was cancelled due to Covid restrictions but by the time this season started we were flying and the Invincibles collected the SWF Championship North trophy with two games to spare.

“We are all excited by the journey we have started, and eagerly anticipate our entry to Premier League 2 at the same time as it moves under the control of the SPFL.

“We believe Craig is key to further improving the professionalism at the club and continuing to deliver success on the field.”