Forfar duo sign new contracts as Gary Irvine looks to build squad for League One return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Forfar duo sign new contracts as Gary Irvine looks to build squad for League One return

By Scott Lorimer
May 12 2022, 4.26pm
Forfar boss Gary Irvine
Forfar boss Gary Irvine

Forfar Athletic have secured the services of two further players as Gary Irvine readies his side for another League One push next season.

With the next competitive campaign just two months away, the Loons have little time to dwell on the heartbreak of their late play-off loss to Annan.

Irvine has sought to bolster his squad announcing new deals for Darren Whyte and Callum Moore.

Darren Whyte
Darren Whyte

Defender Whyte, who returned to playing in January after more than a year out, has penned a two-year contract extension

Meanwhile, former Dundee youngster Moore has extended his stay for a further year.

Squad to build on

The announcement means Forfar have a base of twelve players to build upon for the 2022/23 season, including captain Ross Meechan.

The others are Matthew Aitken, PJ Crossan, Yusuf Hussain, Kyle Hutton, Marc McCallum, Stefan McCluskey, Andy Munro, Craig Slater and Craig Thomson.

Callum Moore in action for Forfar last season.
Callum Moore in action for Forfar last season.

The club are said to be in discussions with players who are out of contract in the coming weeks, while Irvine is also eyeing up new additions to the team.

One player who won’t be staying, though, is veteran Steven Anderson who has departed for Lowland League side Berwick Rangers.

Meanwhile, the players will return from their summer break to train on a new Station Park surface.

Work is set to get under way on installing a new artificial surface, which should be complete in time for pre-season friendlies.

Albert Shepherd: Forfar Athletic will pay tribute to lifelong fan and former treasurer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier