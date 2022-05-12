Forfar duo sign new contracts as Gary Irvine looks to build squad for League One return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Athletic have secured the services of two further players as Gary Irvine readies his side for another League One push next season.

With the next competitive campaign just two months away, the Loons have little time to dwell on the heartbreak of their late play-off loss to Annan.

Irvine has sought to bolster his squad announcing new deals for Darren Whyte and Callum Moore.

Defender Whyte, who returned to playing in January after more than a year out, has penned a two-year contract extension

Meanwhile, former Dundee youngster Moore has extended his stay for a further year.

Squad to build on

The announcement means Forfar have a base of twelve players to build upon for the 2022/23 season, including captain Ross Meechan.

The others are Matthew Aitken, PJ Crossan, Yusuf Hussain, Kyle Hutton, Marc McCallum, Stefan McCluskey, Andy Munro, Craig Slater and Craig Thomson.

The club are said to be in discussions with players who are out of contract in the coming weeks, while Irvine is also eyeing up new additions to the team.

One player who won’t be staying, though, is veteran Steven Anderson who has departed for Lowland League side Berwick Rangers.

Meanwhile, the players will return from their summer break to train on a new Station Park surface.

Work is set to get under way on installing a new artificial surface, which should be complete in time for pre-season friendlies.