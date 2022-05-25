Liam Henderson leaves Arbroath for full-time football with Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Henderson leaves Arbroath for full-time football with Falkirk

By Scott Lorimer
May 25 2022, 11.58am Updated: May 25 2022, 3.34pm
Liam Henderson
Liam Henderson

Liam Henderson has left Arbroath to join League One side Falkirk, becoming John McGlynn’s first signing.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Bairns after spending last season with the Angus club.

Henderson was out of contract with the Lichties after a year at the Angus side.

Arbroath offered the defender an extension to his deal but the lure of full-time football proved too much.

Liam Henderson is congratulated by boss Dick Campbell earlier in the season.
Liam Henderson is congratulated by boss Dick Campbell earlier in the season.

Henderson joined Dick Campbell’s side from Edinburgh City last summer, making 34 appearances in all competitions, after a spell in Australia.

However, the natural centre back had to wait for his opportunities and was mostly used from the bench.

‘Hendo’ was kept out of the side due to the formidable defensive partnership of Tam O’Brien and Ricky Little.

He still played a role in the team, though, plugging gaps in the centre of midfield and latterly on the left wing – although he was the first to admit that wasn’t his most effective position.

‘Unfinished business at Falkirk’

On joining Falkirk, he said: “It’s been in the pipeline for a while and now me and John have got it sorted so I’m delighted.

“Obviously I was here before when I was younger so there’s a bit of unfinished business, you might say.

“I’m really looking to getting started. Bring on the start of the season.”

Boss John McGlynn said of his first signing: “I’m delighted to get Liam in the door.

“He is a player that has developed over the years and he was here as a youngster so he knows the club and the expectation level.

“He’s picked up a lot of experience and I think he’s going to do exceptionally well for us. He adds bit of steel to the defence, he’s got good awareness, he’s good on the ball.

“He has all the physical attributes we’re looking for.

“I’m delighted he’s here, he’s happy to be here and I can’t wait to start working with him.”

