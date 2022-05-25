Liam Henderson leaves Arbroath for full-time football with Falkirk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Henderson has left Arbroath to join League One side Falkirk, becoming John McGlynn’s first signing.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Bairns after spending last season with the Angus club.

Henderson was out of contract with the Lichties after a year at the Angus side.

Arbroath offered the defender an extension to his deal but the lure of full-time football proved too much.

Henderson joined Dick Campbell’s side from Edinburgh City last summer, making 34 appearances in all competitions, after a spell in Australia.

However, the natural centre back had to wait for his opportunities and was mostly used from the bench.

‘Hendo’ was kept out of the side due to the formidable defensive partnership of Tam O’Brien and Ricky Little.

Would like to say thanks to @ArbroathFC , all my teammates, staff & the fans for an unforgettable season!! Loved every minute of it, special season! Excited for the new challenge ahead now⚽️👏 — Liamhenderson (@liam_hendo) May 25, 2022

He still played a role in the team, though, plugging gaps in the centre of midfield and latterly on the left wing – although he was the first to admit that wasn’t his most effective position.

‘Unfinished business at Falkirk’

On joining Falkirk, he said: “It’s been in the pipeline for a while and now me and John have got it sorted so I’m delighted.

“Obviously I was here before when I was younger so there’s a bit of unfinished business, you might say.

“I’m really looking to getting started. Bring on the start of the season.”

✍️ Liam Henderson becomes our first summer signing! 👉 https://t.co/6N0z7lrOib pic.twitter.com/VOZmnsLgt9 — Falkirk FC (@FalkirkFC) May 25, 2022

Boss John McGlynn said of his first signing: “I’m delighted to get Liam in the door.

“He is a player that has developed over the years and he was here as a youngster so he knows the club and the expectation level.

“He’s picked up a lot of experience and I think he’s going to do exceptionally well for us. He adds bit of steel to the defence, he’s got good awareness, he’s good on the ball.

“He has all the physical attributes we’re looking for.

“I’m delighted he’s here, he’s happy to be here and I can’t wait to start working with him.”