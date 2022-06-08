Denmark v Scotland: Where to watch Dundee & Dundee United stars in under-21 Euro qualifier on TV for FREE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Denmark v Scotland: Where to watch Dundee & Dundee United stars in under-21 Euro qualifier on TV for FREE

By Scott Lorimer
June 8 2022, 5.00pm
Denmark v Scotland: Where to watch Dundee & Dundee United stars in under-21 Euro qualifier on TV for FREE

Scotland under-21s are back in action this week in their final Euro 2023 qualifier and you can watch it live on TV.

The young Scots impressed with a battling 0-0 draw against group leaders Belgium on Sunday.

However, the side won’t be able to qualify for next year’s event in Romania and Georgia.

The youngsters sit seven points behind the second-placed Danes with just three points up for grabs, while the home side still have a game in hand against Turkey in third.

Kieran Freeman played the full 90 minutes in his Scotland under-21 debut.
Kieran Freeman played the full 90 minutes in his Scotland under-21 debut.

The meaningless fixture could see head coach Scot Gemmill give some new faces a run-out for the clash, including some from the City of Discover.

FIVE players from Dundee and United could play a part: Harry Sharp, Josh Mulligan, Ross Graham, Archie Meekison, Kieran Freeman and Ross Graham.

Josh Mulligan earned his first cap, seeing out the final minutes of the game against Belgium.
Josh Mulligan earned his first cap, seeing out the final minutes of the game against Belgium.

Graham and Freeman both played the full 90 minutes in Sunday’s shutout against the group leaders with Mulligan introduced in the closing moments.

Here’s how you can see how the youngsters fare on Friday.

When and where is the game?

Denmark v Scotland kicks off at 5pm on Friday June 10.

The game will be played at the 11,060-capacity Vejle Stadion in the town of Vejle.

Where can I watch the game?

BBC Scotland will broadcast the clash live.

Coverage of the game starts at 4.45pm with host Amy Irons presenting some pre-match build up.

The broadcast ends at 7.15pm.

Sky viewers can watch on channel 115. Virgin and Freeview subscribers can tune in on channel 108.

Is there a stream available?

If you can’t get to a TV, live coverage will also be available on the BBC Scotland Sport website.

There viewers will find a stream of the game as shown on the BBC Scotland channel.

A ‘dream’ for Dundee star Josh Mulligan on international duty but different emotions for Niall McGinn

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]