Denmark v Scotland: Where to watch Dundee & Dundee United stars in under-21 Euro qualifier on TV for FREE

Scotland under-21s are back in action this week in their final Euro 2023 qualifier and you can watch it live on TV.

The young Scots impressed with a battling 0-0 draw against group leaders Belgium on Sunday.

However, the side won’t be able to qualify for next year’s event in Romania and Georgia.

The youngsters sit seven points behind the second-placed Danes with just three points up for grabs, while the home side still have a game in hand against Turkey in third.

The meaningless fixture could see head coach Scot Gemmill give some new faces a run-out for the clash, including some from the City of Discover.

FIVE players from Dundee and United could play a part: Harry Sharp, Josh Mulligan, Ross Graham, Archie Meekison, Kieran Freeman and Ross Graham.

Graham and Freeman both played the full 90 minutes in Sunday’s shutout against the group leaders with Mulligan introduced in the closing moments.

Here’s how you can see how the youngsters fare on Friday.

When and where is the game?

Denmark v Scotland kicks off at 5pm on Friday June 10.

The game will be played at the 11,060-capacity Vejle Stadion in the town of Vejle.

Where can I watch the game?

BBC Scotland will broadcast the clash live.

Coverage of the game starts at 4.45pm with host Amy Irons presenting some pre-match build up.

The broadcast ends at 7.15pm.

Sky viewers can watch on channel 115. Virgin and Freeview subscribers can tune in on channel 108.

Is there a stream available?

If you can’t get to a TV, live coverage will also be available on the BBC Scotland Sport website.

There viewers will find a stream of the game as shown on the BBC Scotland channel.