Forfar Athletic fixtures: 2022/23 season begins away at League Two newcomers

By Scott Lorimer
June 17 2022, 9.28am
Forfar Athletic player/manager Gary Irvine.
Forfar Athletic player/manager Gary Irvine.

Forfar Athletic begin their League Two season away to Bonnyrigg Rose.

The Loons will travel to the newly-promoted side on Saturday July 30 before hosting Stranraer the following week.

Gary Irvine’s side will hope to return to League One and enjoy a title party the final day of the season against East Fife at Station Park.

Forfar finished the last campaign in second place, 21 points behind runaway leaders Kelty Hearts.

Forfar boss Gary Irvine on the touchline.
Forfar boss Gary Irvine on the touchline.

They fell in the play-off hurdle against Annan in April, condemning them to another season in the fourth-tier of Scottish football.

Boss Irvine has seen a number of players departs Station Park, including skipper Ross Meechan to Darvel for a five-figure fee.

That cash could come in very handy when looking to strengthen the side ahead of the league kick off.

Fixture list in full

July 30 – Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic (A)

August 6 – Stranraer (H)

August 13 – Elgin City (H)

August 20 – East Fife (A)

August 27 – Stenhousemuir (H)

September 3 – Annan Athletic (A)

September 10 – Stirling Albion (H)

September 17 – Albion Rovers (A)

October 1 – Dumbarton (H)

October 8 – East Fife (H)

October 15 – Elgin City (A)

October 29 – Stranraer (A)

November 5 – Annan Athletic (H)

November 12 – Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic (H)

November 19 – Dumbarton (A)

December 3 – Albion Rovers (H)

December 17 – Stirling Albion (A)

December 24 – Stenhousemuir (A)

January 2 – Elgin City (H)

January 7 – Annan Athletic (A)

January 14 – Dumbarton (H)

January 28 – Albion Rovers (A)

February 4 – Stranraer (H)

February 11 – Stenhousemuir (H)

February 18 – Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic (A)

February 25 – Stirling Albion (H)

March 4 – East Fife (A)

March 11 – Dumbarton (A)

March 18 – Annan Athletic (H)

March 25 – Stenhousemuir (A)

April 1- Albion Rovers (H)

April 8 – Stranraer (A)

April 15 – Elgin City (A)

April 22 – Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic (H)

April 29 – Stirling Albion (A)

May 6 – East Fife (H)

