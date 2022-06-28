Forfar sign ‘talented’ young Aberdeen winger on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forfar sign ‘talented’ young Aberdeen winger on loan

By Scott Lorimer
June 28 2022, 4.20pm
Kevin Hanratty in action for Aberdeen
Kevin Hanratty in action for Aberdeen

Forfar Athletic have completed the signing of young Aberdeen winger Kevin Hanratty.

The 19-year-old has joined Gary Irvine’s side on a season-long loan.

Hanratty, who joined the Dons in 2019 alongside new Liverpool signing Calvin Ramsay, can play on the left wing or in an attacking midfield position.

The teenager spent last season on loan with Highland League side Formartine United and Forfar’s League Two rivals Elgin City.

Hanratty signed a long-term deal with Aberdeen last season and is still under contract with the Pittodrie side until 2024.

Forfar will suit Hanratty

Aberdeen Pathways Manager Neil Simpson believes Forfar’s style of play will be suited to the youngster.

“It is important for Kevin’s continued development that he can go to Forfar and get some valuable game time,” he told the Aberdeen website.

“Like most players in his position, he is a confidence player and the more minutes he gets, it will hopefully help him show the undoubted talent that we know he has.

“When we watched Forfar last year, we were impressed with them.

“They play attractive football under manager Gary Irvine and the way they play football suits Kevin style of play.”

Hanratty becomes Forfar’s fifth signing of the summer and is set to feature for the Loons against Dunfermline in a friendly match at Station Park on Tuesday evening.

