Forfar sign ‘talented’ young Aberdeen winger on loan

Forfar Athletic have completed the signing of young Aberdeen winger Kevin Hanratty.

The 19-year-old has joined Gary Irvine’s side on a season-long loan.

Hanratty, who joined the Dons in 2019 alongside new Liverpool signing Calvin Ramsay, can play on the left wing or in an attacking midfield position.

The teenager spent last season on loan with Highland League side Formartine United and Forfar’s League Two rivals Elgin City.

Hanratty signed a long-term deal with Aberdeen last season and is still under contract with the Pittodrie side until 2024.

Forfar will suit Hanratty

Aberdeen Pathways Manager Neil Simpson believes Forfar’s style of play will be suited to the youngster.

“It is important for Kevin’s continued development that he can go to Forfar and get some valuable game time,” he told the Aberdeen website.

“Like most players in his position, he is a confidence player and the more minutes he gets, it will hopefully help him show the undoubted talent that we know he has.

“When we watched Forfar last year, we were impressed with them.

“They play attractive football under manager Gary Irvine and the way they play football suits Kevin style of play.”

Hanratty becomes Forfar’s fifth signing of the summer and is set to feature for the Loons against Dunfermline in a friendly match at Station Park on Tuesday evening.