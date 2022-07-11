James McPake hopes striker is ‘disappointed’ after Dunfermline double and warns players over ‘slipping up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake hopes striker is ‘disappointed’ after Dunfermline double and warns players over ‘slipping up’

By Craig Cairns
July 11 2022, 5.15pm
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake.

Dunfermline boss James McPake has challenged match-winner Lewis McCann to “be greedy” and use being denied a hattrick as motivation for their next match.

The rangy forward netted twice in the opening-day victory over East Fife in the Premier Sports Cup.

He was denied two others by smart saves from goalkeeper Allan Fleming.

Manager McPake has want the 21-year-old to react to being denied a third goal and take that into the next Group C tie versus Buckie Thistle on Tuesday.

“I hope he is disappointed, we want him to be greedy and use that fire going into the next game,” said McPake.

“I’m delighted for him because he’s worked really hard.

“He’s been great all over preaseaon, in terms of his play and his fitness, his willingness to do the hard bits.

“He’s more than just a big target man. He’s got a lot to his game and goals are one of those.”

Giving youth a chance

After Saturday’s win in the Premier Sports Cup, McCann spoke about some of the aspects of the game he is working on – included the psychological side.

He spoke highly of his new manager’s methods. McPake has also spoken highly of the young players who are part of the squad – many of which were given
run-outs during preseason.

One of the biggest cheers from the Dunfemrline fans at the weekend came when Andrew Tod, son of Pars legend Andy, came off the bench to make his competitive debut.

“McCann is a Fife Football Academy graduate. Andy Tod got on, you had Paul Allan coming on, Matty Todd [who is just 21] is in the team as well.

“That’s a big thing that we’re trying to do.”

Next challenge

Next up for the Pars is Buckie, riding high after their draw and penalty-shootout defeat to Premiership side Ross County.

The Highland League outfit travel down to East End Park on Tuesday in what is already shaping up to be a wide-open group.

McPake gave a warning to his players about underestimating the opposition.

“It’ll be a tough game,” he said. “You see the result at Ross County at home, they lost the game on penalties.

“But regardless of that game, we know it was going to be a tough game anyway because they’ll come down, they’ll enjoy playing on East End Park.

“It’s magnificent, it’s in great condition. We’ll enjoy it as well.

“We need to take the second-half performance into Tuesday night or it could be us that are slipping up.”

