James McPake hopes striker is ‘disappointed’ after Dunfermline double and warns players over ‘slipping up’

Dunfermline boss James McPake has challenged match-winner Lewis McCann to “be greedy” and use being denied a hattrick as motivation for their next match.

The rangy forward netted twice in the opening-day victory over East Fife in the Premier Sports Cup.

He was denied two others by smart saves from goalkeeper Allan Fleming.

Manager McPake has want the 21-year-old to react to being denied a third goal and take that into the next Group C tie versus Buckie Thistle on Tuesday.

“I hope he is disappointed, we want him to be greedy and use that fire going into the next game,” said McPake.

“I’m delighted for him because he’s worked really hard.

“He’s been great all over preaseaon, in terms of his play and his fitness, his willingness to do the hard bits.

“He’s more than just a big target man. He’s got a lot to his game and goals are one of those.”

Giving youth a chance

After Saturday’s win in the Premier Sports Cup, McCann spoke about some of the aspects of the game he is working on – included the psychological side.

He spoke highly of his new manager’s methods. McPake has also spoken highly of the young players who are part of the squad – many of which were given

run-outs during preseason.

One of the biggest cheers from the Dunfemrline fans at the weekend came when Andrew Tod, son of Pars legend Andy, came off the bench to make his competitive debut.

“McCann is a Fife Football Academy graduate. Andy Tod got on, you had Paul Allan coming on, Matty Todd [who is just 21] is in the team as well.

“That’s a big thing that we’re trying to do.”

Next challenge

Next up for the Pars is Buckie, riding high after their draw and penalty-shootout defeat to Premiership side Ross County.

The Highland League outfit travel down to East End Park on Tuesday in what is already shaping up to be a wide-open group.

McPake gave a warning to his players about underestimating the opposition.

“It’ll be a tough game,” he said. “You see the result at Ross County at home, they lost the game on penalties.

“But regardless of that game, we know it was going to be a tough game anyway because they’ll come down, they’ll enjoy playing on East End Park.

“It’s magnificent, it’s in great condition. We’ll enjoy it as well.

“We need to take the second-half performance into Tuesday night or it could be us that are slipping up.”