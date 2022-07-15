Stewart Petrie shares Montrose signing frustration and reveals injury sweat over Michael Gardyne

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie has spoken of his frustration at not being able to land any new signings, so far, this summer.

The Gable Endies are the only club in the entire SPFL system not to have unveiled a new addition to their squad since the end of the season.

Due to a combination of injuries and suspension, that saw the threadbare squad name just three substitutes in the 4-2 win over Fraserburgh on Tuesday night.

The Angus side have had a few players training with them but deals have never materialised, including ex-Dundee defender Liam Fontaine who has since opted for a move to League One rivals FC Edinburgh.

The Montrose boss has reassured fans that he is working to bring in new faces but they may have to wait a little longer.

“It’s not for the want of trying but for one reason or another it hasn’t happened this close season,” Petrie told Courier Sport.

“The ones we pinpointed that would improve us, we haven’t managed to get.

“That’s been down to circumstances where they couldn’t come to us.

“We’ll have to be patient now and get these next three games in seven days out the way and then we’ll look to see if we can add to the squad at that stage.”

Bench boost, Gardyne concern

Petrie will have the luxury of a fuller bench when his side host Kilmarnock in their second Premier Sports Cup clash on Saturday.

Left-back Andy Steeves returns from suspension, while the side have been boosted by the return of long-term absentee Matty Allan.

Two who remain absent, though, are injured Michael Gardyne and Chris Johnston, who is on holiday.

Petrie revealed ‘Midge’ may have to sit out the remaining cup games after picking up a knock in Terry Masson’s testimonial game against Arbroath.

“Matty Allan is back in the squad which is great news, he might get some minutes and we’ll bring a few younger ones back in,” he said

“We’ll have a healthy bench, which is unusual for us.

“Midge twisted his ankle so it ballooned up a bit. We’re hoping he won’t be overly long because he was looking good in the preseason games.

“He was outstanding for the 25 minutes against Arbroath before he got a whack on it.

“We’ll just have to see how he recovers over the next week or two. Hopefully he’ll have recovered for the Falkirk game.”