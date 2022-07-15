Stewart Petrie shares Montrose signing frustration and reveals injury sweat over Michael Gardyne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stewart Petrie shares Montrose signing frustration and reveals injury sweat over Michael Gardyne

By Scott Lorimer
July 15 2022, 5.12pm
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie has spoken of his frustration at not being able to land any new signings, so far, this summer.

The Gable Endies are the only club in the entire SPFL system not to have unveiled a new addition to their squad since the end of the season.

Due to a combination of injuries and suspension, that saw the threadbare squad name just three substitutes in the 4-2 win over Fraserburgh on Tuesday night.

The Angus side have had a few players training with them but deals have never materialised, including ex-Dundee defender Liam Fontaine who has since opted for a move to League One rivals FC Edinburgh.

Former Dundee defender Liam Fontaine trained with Montrose
The Montrose boss has reassured fans that he is working to bring in new faces but they may have to wait a little longer.

“It’s not for the want of trying but for one reason or another it hasn’t happened this close season,” Petrie told Courier Sport.

“The ones we pinpointed that would improve us, we haven’t managed to get.

“That’s been down to circumstances where they couldn’t come to us.

“We’ll have to be patient now and get these next three games in seven days out the way and then we’ll look to see if we can add to the squad at that stage.”

Bench boost, Gardyne concern

Petrie will have the luxury of a fuller bench when his side host Kilmarnock in their second Premier Sports Cup clash on Saturday.

Left-back Andy Steeves returns from suspension, while the side have been boosted by the return of long-term absentee Matty Allan.

Two who remain absent, though, are injured Michael Gardyne and Chris Johnston, who is on holiday.

Michael Gardyne has picked up an ankle injury
Petrie revealed ‘Midge’ may have to sit out the remaining cup games after picking up a knock in Terry Masson’s testimonial game against Arbroath.

“Matty Allan is back in the squad which is great news, he might get some minutes and we’ll bring a few younger ones back in,” he said

“We’ll have a healthy bench, which is unusual for us.

“Midge twisted his ankle so it ballooned up a bit. We’re hoping he won’t be overly long because he was looking good in the preseason games.

“He was outstanding for the 25 minutes against Arbroath before he got a whack on it.

“We’ll just have to see how he recovers over the next week or two. Hopefully he’ll have recovered for the Falkirk game.”

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

