Ian Murray says Raith Rovers now have ‘one eye on the league’ but takes positives from ‘unlucky’ draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray said his side lacked a “killer instinct” in front of goal as they drew a blank at Dumbarton in the Premier Sports Cup.

Raith Rovers now must win by two goals at Aberdeen in Group A in order to progress.

Murray’s men put on a show at times, with many clever tricks and flicks. They bombarded Dumbarton’s goal at times but were left frustrated.

After a 0-0 draw Raith won the shootout 3-2, taking the bonus point and setting up a do-or-die clash at Pittodrie.

Better than Saturday

“It was the same result but much better performance [than Saturday],” said Murray. “I thought we controlled the whole game.

“We showed a good reaction to Saturday’s performance. We wanted to win the game, of course.

He added: “We lacked that killer instinct, that sharpness in front of goal. Which is the hardest part of football.

“There are things we can brush up on, there are a lot of negatives, but there are a lot of positives as well.”

On another day Rovers would have found the net but they were denied by some good goalkeeping and some bad luck.

Murray said the two disappointing results mean he and his side now have “one eye on Cove Rangers” for their opening league game.

We were ‘unlucky’

“On Saturday we looked like a team that couldn’t get through and we didn’t know what to do.

“Tonight was different, we knew what to do we just didn’t execute the final pass or the final-third ball. When you have 19 shots, you expect to score a goal.

“I said on Saturday I thought we weren’t unlucky, I thought that tonight we were unlucky. The rub of the green just wasn’t with us.

“The players need to keep their heads, remain focus and remain calm.”