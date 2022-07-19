Ian Murray says Raith Rovers now have ‘one eye on the league’ but takes positives from ‘unlucky’ draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray says Raith Rovers now have ‘one eye on the league’ but takes positives from ‘unlucky’ draw

By Craig Cairns
July 19 2022, 10.40pm Updated: July 19 2022, 10.41pm
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray.

Ian Murray said his side lacked a “killer instinct” in front of goal as they drew a blank at Dumbarton in the Premier Sports Cup.

Raith Rovers now must win by two goals at Aberdeen in Group A in order to progress.

Murray’s men put on a show at times, with many clever tricks and flicks. They bombarded Dumbarton’s goal at times but were left frustrated.

After a 0-0 draw Raith won the shootout 3-2, taking the bonus point and setting up a do-or-die clash at Pittodrie.

Better than Saturday

“It was the same result but much better performance [than Saturday],” said Murray. “I thought we controlled the whole game.

“We showed a good reaction to Saturday’s performance. We wanted to win the game, of course.

He added: “We lacked that killer instinct, that sharpness in front of goal. Which is the hardest part of football.

“There are things we can brush up on, there are a lot of negatives, but there are a lot of positives as well.”

Raith travelled to Dumbarton for their Premier Sports Cup tie.

On another day Rovers would have found the net but they were denied by some good goalkeeping and some bad luck.

Murray said the two disappointing results mean he and his side now have “one eye on Cove Rangers” for their opening league game.

We were ‘unlucky’

“On Saturday we looked like a team that couldn’t get through and we didn’t know what to do.

“Tonight was different, we knew what to do we just didn’t execute the final pass or the final-third ball. When you have 19 shots, you expect to score a goal.

“I said on Saturday I thought we weren’t unlucky, I thought that tonight we were unlucky. The rub of the green just wasn’t with us.

“The players need to keep their heads, remain focus and remain calm.”

3 talking points from Dumbarton v Raith Rovers as result needed at Pittodrie becomes clear

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]