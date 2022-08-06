Dick Campbell slams match officials as Arbroath boss makes ‘do your jobs right’ plea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dick Campbell slams match officials as Arbroath boss makes ‘do your jobs right’ plea

By Scott Lorimer
August 6 2022, 6.27pm Updated: August 6 2022, 6.31pm
Dick Campbell has a word in the ear of linesman Chris Rae.
Bosses Dick Campbell and Billy Dodds were both left stunned after being cautioned by referee Colin Steven during the goalless draw between Arbroath and Inverness.

In a game of little quality, the main talking points were reserved for the officials with the home side denied a penalty and yellow cards brandished for both bosses, as well as goalkeeping coach Rab Douglas.

Campbell was booked towards the end of the clash after complaining to linesman Chris Rae about a throw in.

Campbell reaction

He admits he may have used a few choice words towards the officials but believed they had a poor game.

“I’m not kidding, I’ve only been doing this 36 years and the boy on the line has been doing it three weeks,” Campbell said. “I can’t believe it.

Referee Colin Steven.
“All I said was, with one or two chosen words, ‘how long are you going to take to take a throw in – are you going to tell him’?

“He said sit down Mr Campbell and I said stick it away up your… and you get booked?

“He’s obviously said that I’ve swore at him so I said after the game stand up and do your job right.

“What did you think of the referee? I don’t think he had a great game, but it is what it is. I’ve seen that many of them over the years.”

Dodds’ dismay

Moments after the Arbroath boss went into the book, his opposite number Billy Dodds was given a talking to for a similar offence.

“It’s not like I’ve had a word with the referee, I called the ref his name and pointed at what had happened and before I knew it had a yellow card,” the Caley boss explained.

Caley boss Billy Dodds could hardly believe their bookings.
“I said to him at the end that in future that you aren’t leaving yourself much leeway when they’ll be more than that with swear words.

“I said ‘I never told you were wrong, I told you what had happened’.

“The conditions were brutal for the referee as well but I was surprised with my yellow.”

Draw a fair result

On the result, Campbell had little complaints over the draw, but was disappointed his side couldn’t convert one of their many chances.

Arbroath played with the wind behind them in the second half as Inverness struggled to get forward.

Looking to the positives, he was pleased with another cleansheet, especially with two key defenders missing.

Kiaran Shanks went close for Arbroath at the end.
“It’s no goals conceded against a good team,” Campbell said. “My keeper didn’t have a lot of saves to make, but I thought in the second half it was just waves of attack for us.

“We’re missing the best player in the league in Tam O’Brien and Jason Thomson who isn’t far behind him.

“I’m sure everyone who watched the game would see we gave our lot and sometimes it goes for you.

“Nobody would have denied us the right to win the game but in fairness to Billy’s team they defended very well.

“Then the three of us got booked, me, Billy and Big Rab. We’ll have a pint about that, I don’t understand it.”

