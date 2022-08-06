Dick Campbell slams match officials as Arbroath boss makes ‘do your jobs right’ plea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bosses Dick Campbell and Billy Dodds were both left stunned after being cautioned by referee Colin Steven during the goalless draw between Arbroath and Inverness.

In a game of little quality, the main talking points were reserved for the officials with the home side denied a penalty and yellow cards brandished for both bosses, as well as goalkeeping coach Rab Douglas.

Campbell was booked towards the end of the clash after complaining to linesman Chris Rae about a throw in.

Campbell reaction

He admits he may have used a few choice words towards the officials but believed they had a poor game.

“I’m not kidding, I’ve only been doing this 36 years and the boy on the line has been doing it three weeks,” Campbell said. “I can’t believe it.

“All I said was, with one or two chosen words, ‘how long are you going to take to take a throw in – are you going to tell him’?

“He said sit down Mr Campbell and I said stick it away up your… and you get booked?

“He’s obviously said that I’ve swore at him so I said after the game stand up and do your job right.

“What did you think of the referee? I don’t think he had a great game, but it is what it is. I’ve seen that many of them over the years.”

Dodds’ dismay

Moments after the Arbroath boss went into the book, his opposite number Billy Dodds was given a talking to for a similar offence.

“It’s not like I’ve had a word with the referee, I called the ref his name and pointed at what had happened and before I knew it had a yellow card,” the Caley boss explained.

“I said to him at the end that in future that you aren’t leaving yourself much leeway when they’ll be more than that with swear words.

“I said ‘I never told you were wrong, I told you what had happened’.

“The conditions were brutal for the referee as well but I was surprised with my yellow.”

Draw a fair result

On the result, Campbell had little complaints over the draw, but was disappointed his side couldn’t convert one of their many chances.

Arbroath played with the wind behind them in the second half as Inverness struggled to get forward.

Looking to the positives, he was pleased with another cleansheet, especially with two key defenders missing.

“It’s no goals conceded against a good team,” Campbell said. “My keeper didn’t have a lot of saves to make, but I thought in the second half it was just waves of attack for us.

“We’re missing the best player in the league in Tam O’Brien and Jason Thomson who isn’t far behind him.

“I’m sure everyone who watched the game would see we gave our lot and sometimes it goes for you.

“Nobody would have denied us the right to win the game but in fairness to Billy’s team they defended very well.

“Then the three of us got booked, me, Billy and Big Rab. We’ll have a pint about that, I don’t understand it.”