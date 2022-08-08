Daniel Fosu shares his ‘love’ of Scottish football and Dick Campbell as Arbroath new boy insists he is no diver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Daniel Fosu shares his ‘love’ of Scottish football and Dick Campbell as Arbroath new boy insists he is no diver

By Scott Lorimer
August 8 2022, 12.00pm
Daniel Fosu is settling in to Scottish life well.
After moving up from his home near Reading, Arbroath new boy Daniel Fosu feels he is settling in nicely in Scotland.

Off the park, he shares a flat in the Angus town with fellow new boy Deri Corfe.

On it, he is looking to become a permanent stay in the side after putting in his first full 90 minutes in a maroon jersey.

Even though his afternoon against Inverness Caley wasn’t any easy one in a gritty draw, the 22-year-old has developed a fondness for the Scottish game.

Love of the game

While some from the English football fraternity often sneer at the game north of the border, Fosu is willing to put in the graft to master it.

“Life in Scottish football is different to down south,” he said with a smile.

“It’s more physical and the tempo is upbeat. But I love it, it brings out a bit of character.

“If you don’t work hard, you don’t get results.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.
Fosu has developed an affection for boss Dick Campbell.

“I’m enjoying it – the guys are brilliant and I love the gaffer to bits. I’m getting better each game goes on and I have a smile on my face.

“When you work hard on the training ground that pays off in matches.

“I’m just working hard and focusing on being a name on that teamsheet week in week out and giving the manager something to think about.

“When you get in to the team you need to make sure you can grab it because there are loads of other players who can take it from you.”

Inverness penalty incident

Fosu was in the thick of the action for the Lichties against Inverness and felt he should have been awarded a penalty early in the second.

Referee Colin Steven booked the former Reading youth for diving. But the young Englishman insists that was the wrong call.

“I felt I got to the ball first, then he kicked me before the ball,” he explained.

“I reckon it was a pen. The ref said there wasn’t enough in it.

“I spoke to the player (Zak Delaney) and he even said he thought it was going to be a pen when the ref blew the whistle but there’s not much I can do about that so I just had to keep going.”

Regardless of the result, Fosu is keeping positive with his side keeping a second clean sheet in a row.

However, Arbroath face another stern test in title contenders Dundee next week.

The attacking midfielder insists his side aren’t going to Dens Park for another shut out – they are desperate to cause an upset in front of the BBC cameras.

Fosu had a bus afternoon against Inverness
“This was our second league game with a new side, a couple new boys coming in and we’re getting our fitness up,” Fosu said.

“It’s another point against a full-time side but Arbroath are always focused on winning.

“Nothing else is good enough for us.

“We didn’t get the victory on Saturday and we are a bit disappointed but we have to move on to Dundee next week and go for the three points.”

