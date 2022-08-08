Daniel Fosu shares his ‘love’ of Scottish football and Dick Campbell as Arbroath new boy insists he is no diver

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After moving up from his home near Reading, Arbroath new boy Daniel Fosu feels he is settling in nicely in Scotland.

Off the park, he shares a flat in the Angus town with fellow new boy Deri Corfe.

On it, he is looking to become a permanent stay in the side after putting in his first full 90 minutes in a maroon jersey.

Even though his afternoon against Inverness Caley wasn’t any easy one in a gritty draw, the 22-year-old has developed a fondness for the Scottish game.

Love of the game

While some from the English football fraternity often sneer at the game north of the border, Fosu is willing to put in the graft to master it.

“Life in Scottish football is different to down south,” he said with a smile.

“It’s more physical and the tempo is upbeat. But I love it, it brings out a bit of character.

“If you don’t work hard, you don’t get results.

“I’m enjoying it – the guys are brilliant and I love the gaffer to bits. I’m getting better each game goes on and I have a smile on my face.

“When you work hard on the training ground that pays off in matches.

“I’m just working hard and focusing on being a name on that teamsheet week in week out and giving the manager something to think about.

“When you get in to the team you need to make sure you can grab it because there are loads of other players who can take it from you.”

Inverness penalty incident

Fosu was in the thick of the action for the Lichties against Inverness and felt he should have been awarded a penalty early in the second.

Referee Colin Steven booked the former Reading youth for diving. But the young Englishman insists that was the wrong call.

“I felt I got to the ball first, then he kicked me before the ball,” he explained.

“I reckon it was a pen. The ref said there wasn’t enough in it.

“I spoke to the player (Zak Delaney) and he even said he thought it was going to be a pen when the ref blew the whistle but there’s not much I can do about that so I just had to keep going.”

Regardless of the result, Fosu is keeping positive with his side keeping a second clean sheet in a row.

However, Arbroath face another stern test in title contenders Dundee next week.

The attacking midfielder insists his side aren’t going to Dens Park for another shut out – they are desperate to cause an upset in front of the BBC cameras.

“This was our second league game with a new side, a couple new boys coming in and we’re getting our fitness up,” Fosu said.

“It’s another point against a full-time side but Arbroath are always focused on winning.

“Nothing else is good enough for us.

“We didn’t get the victory on Saturday and we are a bit disappointed but we have to move on to Dundee next week and go for the three points.”