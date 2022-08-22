Ian Murray explains key factor behind recent Raith Rovers wins and gives fitness update on captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray explains key factor behind recent Raith Rovers wins and gives fitness update on captain

By Craig Cairns
August 22 2022, 5.00pm Updated: August 22 2022, 5.36pm
Ian Murray praised his side's increased work rate.
Ian Murray praised his side's increased work rate.

After starting the league season with two defeats, Ian Murray remained calm.

While some Raith Rovers supporters were starting to worry the manager saw enough from his side versus Cove Rangers and Dundee to keep the faith.

They have since followed that up with two wins from two.

Jamie Gullan was again heavily involved in the goals versus Hamilton – as he was against Morton.

What changed?

Murray explained the difference in his side, which he saw signs of in the narrow defeat to Dundee.

“In that match we did well,” he said.

“The main difference from Cove was the work rate was far higher.

“We also tweaked the defensive system slightly – that came from the staff.

“We had to change our ideas of what to do to make ourselves that bit more compact off the ball – maybe not get attracted to winning the ball too much, wait and be patient.”

Slowly building a partnership

This, said Murray, meant his side were much better out of possession and it led to the new central-defensive partnership’s first clean sheet.

Both 23-year-old Ryan Nolan and 18-year-old Connor O’Riordan were thrown in for their debuts in the last few weeks, less than two days after signing.

Raith Rovers’ 18-year-old defender Connor O’Riordan.

“They are two young centre-halves who didn’t know each other and didn’t know Scottish football,” added Murray.

“You can see them slowly building together.

“They’re going to make mistakes but they’re flanked by two fairly experienced full-backs and a really calm, reliable goalkeeper behind them.”

The Raith boss also revealed that custodian Jamie MacDonald had overcome illness to play in Saturday’s win.

Brown update

Rovers lost captain Scott Brown to injury in the first half but Murray explained the problem isn’t as bad as first feared.

“He’s got a glute issue,” said Murray.

“We thought it was a hamstring pull – which would have been a lot worse.

Scott Brown left the field with an injury on Saturday.

“We’ll rest him this week and check him again on Thursday or Friday.

“He’s probably 50-50 for Saturday.

“If he does miss Saturday we expect him to be fit for the following week.”

Scout report: Jamie Gullan and the important role he plays in Raith Rovers’ attack

Already a subscriber? Sign in

