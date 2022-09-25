4 Arbroath talking points as injuries begin to mount up for Lichties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

4 Arbroath talking points as injuries begin to mount up for Lichties

By Scott Lorimer
September 25 2022, 11.30am
Dick Campbell alongside his No.2 Ian.
Dick Campbell alongside his No.2 Ian.

Arbroath tasted victory at Gayfield for the first time since July with a 2-1 triumph over East Fife in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The League Two side put up a stern fight against the Lichties, who managed to see out the win and book their place in the fourth round of the competition.

Courier Sport takes a look at 4 talking points from the game.

Injuries

Arbroath have found the net hard to come by in recent months and the last thing Dick Campbell needed was goal-getters picking up injuries.

Michael McKenna and Dale Hilson, who both bagged two goals in as many games on Saturday, picked up knocks.

The pair were on the scoresheet in last weekend’s league win over Morton and, after 15 minutes against The Fifers, looked like they could have even added to their tally further.

Arbroath talisman Michael McKenna.
Arbroath talisman Michael McKenna.

However, McKenna looked to be struggling with a knee injury, possibly a recurrence of an issue he had a few weeks ago. He had to be replaced just before the break.

Hilson was clattered in the second half but continued for a few minutes before being replaced. It looked a tactical swap at the time, but the Lichties boss said the forward picked up a knock and it ‘didn’t look a good one’.

Add to that injuries to Ricky Little and Tam O’Brien and the Arbroath squad is starting to look fairly light.

It’s little surprise that Campbell may look to add to his numbers before the domestic loan deadline this week. But with other sides fishing from the same pond, will he be able to bring anyone in?

A win’s a win – but…

Campbell said the main objective was to get into the next round of the cup and his side did that.

After 12 minutes they had already netted more goals in a single game since July.

Many would have been forgiven for expecting the Lichties to steamroller East Fife after racing to a two-goal lead.

However, the home side never really offered up much in the way of clear-cut chances for the rest of the game.

Aside from a near-wonder strike from Kareem Isiaka, it was East Fife who, arguably, looked to create the best opportunities.

Arbroath, at times, looked like they were hanging on for the win. The visitors were awarded for their efforts with a late consolation.

It could have been very different if Alan Trouten’s first half shot had gone in off the post in the first half.

Yes, it’s a much-welcome Gayfield win but Arbroath need to do better.

Marcel Oakley

Marcel Oakley looks to be a real find for Arbroath.

The young Birmingham loanee had another great game for the Lichties after his debut last weekend.

Signed on deadline day until January, the 19-year-old ran up and down the right wing all afternoon.

Birmingham teen Marcel Oakley has joined Arbroath on loan.
Birmingham teen Marcel Oakley has joined Arbroath on loan.

His defensive capabilities weren’t overly tested against the League Two side but he showed real threat going forward.

He linked up well with teammates and delivered dangerous balls into the box.

Fourth round

While the performance left a lot to be desired, the main thing is Arbroath are in the hat for the next round.

Dick Campbell’s men will soon discover their fate.

The SPFL Trust Trophy
The SPFL Trust Trophy

A home tie would probably be favourable, but there is also the opportunity of a rare trip across the Irish Sea to face Linfield or Cliftonville.

There is no doubting Championship survival is the Angus side’s main focus.

Realistically though, the Challenge Cup could be the Lichties only chance of silverware this season. It’s an opportunity they should grasp with both hands.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

The Facebook page joked that the dish was served at Gayfield Park.
Arbroath FC shoot down ‘fake story’ behind viral food picture
0
Mulligan was a standout on Sunday
How Dundee United, Dundee and Dunfermline stars fared in Scotland U21 draw with Northern…
0
Connor O'Riordan has been a mainstay since making his debut versus Dundee.
Connor O'Riordan praises 'brilliant' Raith Rovers teammate and hopes to build on clean sheet
0
Liam Dick played at centre-back versus Cove. Photograph: Wullie Marr.
4 talking points from Cove v Raith Rovers as midfielder returns and makeshift defence…
0
Dick Campbell and goalkeeping coach Rab Douglas.
Dick Campbell insists he IS still looking to make more Arbroath signings
0
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.
Dick Campbell reveals injury concern over Arbroath star duo after East Fife win
Ian Murray made six changes to his side.
Ian Murray on Ross Matthews' Raith Rovers return and fitness updates on Kieran Ngwenya…
Connor McBride scored his first goal for Raith. Photograpgh: Wullie Marr.
Cove Rangers v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
0
Mason Hancock challenges Joao Balde for the ball
Arbroath v East Fife verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties…
0
Jaden Ferguson in action for Lochee United last season.
Forfar sign Dundonian prospect Jaden Ferguson on loan from Hearts

More from The Courier

Firefighters tackling the blaze at Henry's Coffee House in City Square, Dundee.
Dundee City Square closed off after fire breaks out at Henry's coffee shop
0
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day
0
Action from Gussie Park as Dundee United Women downed Hamilton Accies
Dundee United Women dump Hamilton Accies in five-goal thriller
0
The Vasco da Gama made a stop in Dundee on its way to Edinburgh
Cruise ship makes Dundee stop-over during 11-day excursion
1
John Winton McNab.
'A great character': Perth OAP found dead two days after crash was respected consultant…
John Winton McNab died following a one-car crash in the Highlands. He was found two days after being reported missing from his home in Perth. Pic supplied.
John Winton McNab: Timeline of events before Perthshire OAP was found following Highlands crash

Editor's Picks