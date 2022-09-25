4 Arbroath talking points as injuries begin to mount up for Lichties

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath tasted victory at Gayfield for the first time since July with a 2-1 triumph over East Fife in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The League Two side put up a stern fight against the Lichties, who managed to see out the win and book their place in the fourth round of the competition.

Courier Sport takes a look at 4 talking points from the game.

Injuries

Arbroath have found the net hard to come by in recent months and the last thing Dick Campbell needed was goal-getters picking up injuries.

Michael McKenna and Dale Hilson, who both bagged two goals in as many games on Saturday, picked up knocks.

The pair were on the scoresheet in last weekend’s league win over Morton and, after 15 minutes against The Fifers, looked like they could have even added to their tally further.

However, McKenna looked to be struggling with a knee injury, possibly a recurrence of an issue he had a few weeks ago. He had to be replaced just before the break.

Hilson was clattered in the second half but continued for a few minutes before being replaced. It looked a tactical swap at the time, but the Lichties boss said the forward picked up a knock and it ‘didn’t look a good one’.

Add to that injuries to Ricky Little and Tam O’Brien and the Arbroath squad is starting to look fairly light.

It’s little surprise that Campbell may look to add to his numbers before the domestic loan deadline this week. But with other sides fishing from the same pond, will he be able to bring anyone in?

A win’s a win – but…

Campbell said the main objective was to get into the next round of the cup and his side did that.

After 12 minutes they had already netted more goals in a single game since July.

Many would have been forgiven for expecting the Lichties to steamroller East Fife after racing to a two-goal lead.

However, the home side never really offered up much in the way of clear-cut chances for the rest of the game.

Full time here at Gayfield and we are through to the next round @SPFLTrust trophy pic.twitter.com/UUyVsWXqg9 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) September 24, 2022

Aside from a near-wonder strike from Kareem Isiaka, it was East Fife who, arguably, looked to create the best opportunities.

Arbroath, at times, looked like they were hanging on for the win. The visitors were awarded for their efforts with a late consolation.

It could have been very different if Alan Trouten’s first half shot had gone in off the post in the first half.

Yes, it’s a much-welcome Gayfield win but Arbroath need to do better.

Marcel Oakley

Marcel Oakley looks to be a real find for Arbroath.

The young Birmingham loanee had another great game for the Lichties after his debut last weekend.

Signed on deadline day until January, the 19-year-old ran up and down the right wing all afternoon.

His defensive capabilities weren’t overly tested against the League Two side but he showed real threat going forward.

He linked up well with teammates and delivered dangerous balls into the box.

Fourth round

While the performance left a lot to be desired, the main thing is Arbroath are in the hat for the next round.

Dick Campbell’s men will soon discover their fate.

A home tie would probably be favourable, but there is also the opportunity of a rare trip across the Irish Sea to face Linfield or Cliftonville.

There is no doubting Championship survival is the Angus side’s main focus.

Realistically though, the Challenge Cup could be the Lichties only chance of silverware this season. It’s an opportunity they should grasp with both hands.