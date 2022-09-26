Birmingham teen Marcel Oakley opens up on move to Arbroath, benefits of extra training and reveals one difference he can’t quite get used to

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keen to further his development away from the Birmingham City under-23 team, Marcel Oakley sought a new challenge in Arbroath.

The 19-year-old has joined the Scottish Championship side from their English counterparts on a short loan until January.

The full-back featured four times for The Blues last season and was knocking on the door for a place in the first team.

However, he has found his chances limited and opted to seek regular game time elsewhere.

‘Big difference’ in training

His move to the Angus coast was initially a shock to the system with a new training regime – and very different weather.

“It’s freezing,” Oakley joked. “It’s very cold every day.

“We’re close to the sea and the wind is not nice.

“A big difference is in training. We train at night here. It’s something I have to adapt to.

Marcel Oakley Sponsorship We have an opportunity for a supporter or business to sponsor Marcel's third Kit this season. If you are interested please email paul@arbroathfc.co.uk for more information pic.twitter.com/GXfKIACfOF — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) September 24, 2022

“At Birmingham, I’m training during the day and can be home by 1pm.

“I’ve got the whole day here to try and chill, stay fresh and then train at night. Other than that, it’s going well.

“I’ve been playing under-23s for quite a while.

“I didn’t think I was getting anything out of it so felt like this was important in my development to go out and experience something new and get playing.”

Aside from weather, Arbroath is starting to feel like home for the English teen.

The club are also putting on extra sessions for a cluster of their locally-based new signings, run by their community trust’s football development officer Kevin Middleton.

Training was mental yesterday 🤣 what a goal ⚽@ArbroathFC pic.twitter.com/n4hWje957Y — Kevin Middleton (@Coach_Kevin_M) September 23, 2022

These are in addition to the two team sessions in Perth.

“It’s going well, I’m fully settled in,” Oakley said. “I’m living with Kareem (Isiaka).

“It’s good to have someone else around who I can go out with and see what the town is like.

“Those extra sessions are really good. They are very technical and we work on weaknesses and things like that.

“They are of a great standard. We train as well with Deri, Kareem and Fosu. We are all quite competitive so those sessions are of a high intensity.”

Always working hard. Great session with these guys. pic.twitter.com/9iFqqX4BYn — Kevin Middleton (@Coach_Kevin_M) September 15, 2022

Training paying off

Those extra sessions could be paying off for the right-back, who has impressed in his last two games.

Oakley provided an assist on his first start against Morton and played another 90 against East Fife on Saturday.

He hopes to use his time with the Lichties as a springboard to success for himself and the team.

TASC SOCIAL MEDIA MAN OF THE MATCH – RESULT

Congratulations to Marcel Oakley on winning the TASC Social Media Man of the Match for his performance in the @ArbroathFC win over Morton yesterday. The on loan defended put in a superb performance. Thanks to all who voted 🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/7QyxU0bD51 — TASC (@TASC1878) September 18, 2022

“I’m here to show people what I’m about and can handle any type of football,” Oakley said.

“I don’t think the good run we’re on right now is down to me but since I’ve been here the boys have been fantastic, hopefully it can continue.

“We just have to continue building.

“We’ll see what happens in the future but from where I am right now, I’m just trying to work on my game and play as much as I can.”