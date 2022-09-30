Montrose boss Stewart Petrie praises depth of squad ahead of ‘big week’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie believes he now has the depth of squad strong enough to change matches.

Last weekend, the Links Park side came from behind to beat Kilmarnock B 4-2 in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The three goals which saw the Gable Endies into the fourth round all came from players coming off the bench.

Two of those substitutes, Mathew Right and Adam MacKinnon were recruited earlier in the summer from Ross County.

In total, the side have brought in seven players, including the returning Cammy Ballantyne.

Strength in depth

The Gable Endies gaffer has praised his board of directors for backing him in the transfer window providing him with the options to change things up if the game is not going their way.

That is exactly what happened last week and Petrie is grateful to have strength in depth which he believes will stand the side in good stead throughout the season.

“The guys came off the bench and all five subs contributed to influencing the game,” he said.

“Craig (Brown), Lewis (Milne), Adam (Mackinnon) were outstanding. CJ comes on and scores and Matty (Wright) does well at the end of the game.

“It’s exactly what we’re after.

“That’s why the directors have backed us; to build the squad to be able to do that in games where it’s maybe not going for you.”

‘Big week’ for Montrose

Petrie will look for his side to make it back to back wins when FC Edinburgh visit Links Park.

Montrose could leapfrog their opponents and even move into second spot with a win before they face Airdrie at home on Tuesday.

The Angus side will be looking to make home advantage count.

“Edinburgh have had some brilliant results this season but they’ve had a couple of defeats as well,” Petrie said.

“It’s a big week for us with Airdrie in midweek.

“Two positive home results will stand us in good stead going in to the next quarter.

“We spoke to the guys at training that it’s vital to win at home. It is difficult to get anything when you are away.

“Last year we were a bit bitty at home but we’ve started well this season at home and we’ll look to make that continue.”

Meanwhile, Montrose will be without Ross Sinclair, Terry Masson, Graham Webster, Aidan Quinn on Saturday due to injury.

Liam Callaghan could return to action after illness but faces a late fitness test.