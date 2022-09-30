Montrose boss Stewart Petrie praises depth of squad ahead of ‘big week’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie praises depth of squad ahead of ‘big week’

By Scott Lorimer
September 30 2022, 5.00pm
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Stewart Petrie

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie believes he now has the depth of squad strong enough to change matches.

Last weekend, the Links Park side came from behind to beat Kilmarnock B 4-2 in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The three goals which saw the Gable Endies into the fourth round all came from players coming off the bench.

Two of those substitutes, Mathew Right and Adam MacKinnon were recruited earlier in the summer from Ross County.

In total, the side have brought in seven players, including the returning Cammy Ballantyne.

Strength in depth

The Gable Endies gaffer has praised his board of directors for backing him in the transfer window providing him with the options to change things up if the game is not going their way.

That is exactly what happened last week and Petrie is grateful to have strength in depth which he believes will stand the side in good stead throughout the season.

“The guys came off the bench and all five subs contributed to influencing the game,” he said.

“Craig (Brown), Lewis (Milne), Adam (Mackinnon) were outstanding. CJ comes on and scores and Matty (Wright) does well at the end of the game.

“It’s exactly what we’re after.

“That’s why the directors have backed us; to build the squad to be able to do that in games where it’s maybe not going for you.”

‘Big week’ for Montrose

Petrie will look for his side to make it back to back wins when FC Edinburgh visit Links Park.

Montrose could leapfrog their opponents and even move into second spot with a win before they face Airdrie at home on Tuesday.

The Angus side will be looking to make home advantage count.

“Edinburgh have had some brilliant results this season but they’ve had a couple of defeats as well,” Petrie said.

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.

“It’s a big week for us with Airdrie in midweek.

“Two positive home results will stand us in good stead going in to the next quarter.

“We spoke to the guys at training that it’s vital to win at home. It is difficult to get anything when you are away.

“Last year we were a bit bitty at home but we’ve started well this season at home and we’ll look to make that continue.”

Meanwhile, Montrose will be without Ross Sinclair, Terry Masson, Graham Webster, Aidan Quinn on Saturday due to injury.

Liam Callaghan could return to action after illness but faces a late fitness test.

